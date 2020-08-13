Hokkaido town considers signing up for nuclear waste disposal site survey

A town on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido said Thursday it is considering signing up for preliminary research into its land to gauge its suitability for hosting a deep-underground disposal site for high-level radioactive nuclear waste.

The town of Suttsu said it is studying whether to apply for the survey on final disposal sites "as a solution to the population decline and financial difficulties" it has been facing. Municipalities that accept the research can receive up to 2 billion yen ($18.75 million) in state subsidies over two years.

Suttsu is the first municipality to make public its policy of considering accepting the research based on documents since the central government released a map in July 2017 indicating potential depository sites across the country for waste left by nuclear power generation.

Japan, like many other countries with nuclear plants, is struggling to find a permanent geological disposal repository. Little progress has been made since a process to find local governments willing to host one started in 2002 due mainly to opposition from local residents.

For permanent disposal, high-level radioactive waste, produced as a result of the process of extracting uranium and plutonium from spent fuel, must be stored more than 300 meters underground so that it cannot impact human lives or the environment.

The Hokkaido town said it will decide whether to apply for the survey after discussing the matter with local assembly members and relevant organizations on Aug. 26.

The documents-based research is the first step out of three for picking a candidate site and involves checking geological conditions from past earthquakes, the existence of active faults and land erosions indicated in existing reports.

The 2017 map, illustrated in four different colors based on levels of suitability of geological conditions, evaluated a large portion of Suttsu town as "favorable" in hosting a disposal site as well as transporting nuclear waste.

Areas near active faults, volcanoes and oil fields, which are potential drilling sites, are deemed unsuitable because of "presumed unfavorable characteristics," while zones within 200 kilometers of a coastline are deemed especially favorable in terms of waste transportation.

As of late March, Suttsu had a population of 2,893, with 40.4 percent of residents aged 65 or older.

Before Suttsu, the town of Toyo in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, applied for the preliminary survey in 2007, but it later withdrew the entry following strong protests by local residents.

Also, the Hokkaido government has an ordinance opposing the introduction of nuclear waste, which states it "must be dealt with carefully and therefore difficult to accept."

"We would like to confirm the situation, as we have not been directly informed about it," Sen Kawahata, a Hokkaido government official in charge of energy policy, said on the policy of Suttsu town.

The central government has not set a deadline for finding a candidate site for final nuclear waste repository and has been waiting for local municipalities to express willingness to host it.

"It would become difficult to back out once we accept the survey and receive a huge subsidy, as we would face pressure from the central government that is eager to find a candidate site for nuclear waste disposal," a Suttsu town assembly member said.

Elsewhere in the world, Finland and Sweden are the only countries to have decided on final disposal sites.

