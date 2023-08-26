Hong Kong's long sushi queues show few worried at Japan's wastewater release

Long queues at sushi restaurants in Hong Kong on Friday backed up the statements of many who said they were not worried about the release of treated radioactive water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant and would continue to visit Japanese restaurants.
More than 20 customers had gathered in the Sheung Wan district of the Asian financial hub awaiting the 10:30 a.m. opening time of a conveyor-belt sushi chain, Sushiro, while dozens streamed in by 12 p.m., despite a wait time of an hour.
"I don't feel too concerned about radiation," said one of those in the queue, 22-year-old Verita, who gave only one name."Moderation is key in everything, right? Occasionally dining out (for sushi) ... shouldn't pose a significant risk."
Hong Kong's ban on seafood imports from 10 Japanese regions began on Thursday, with authorities saying it was a precaution to safeguard public health.
Japan started its discharge the same day into the Pacific Ocean, a polarising move that provoked fresh, fierce criticism from China that it was "selfish and irresponsible".
The Chinese-ruled city is permitting food imports from 13 other Japanese regions but they face strict tests and monitoring, with daily radiation levels published online, the government said.
Japan's second largest market for farm and fisheries exports after mainland China, Hong Kong has numerous popular Japanese restaurants, while the country is a favorite holiday destination for many.
Mainland China said it had suspended imports of all aquatic products originating from Japan.
In Hong Kong supermarkets on Friday, sashimi and seafood were clearly labelled with their places of origin, showing that many such items came from Argentina, Canada and Norway.
Billy Tse, 20, who was lining up for his sushi "fix", said Hong Kong people may already be consuming water with some kind of contamination from China's own nuclear emissions.
"I personally wouldn't worry about issues like eating raw seafood from Japan," he added. "Even if Japan discharges nuclear wastewater, I would still come here to dine."© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Asiaman7
Japan claims that no detectable amount of tritium has been found in seawater samples taken from where Japan began disposing of treated radioactive water into the nearby sea.
However, if tritium were found, do you really think the public would be informed?
Remember, this is the same government that claimed in March 2020 that it had COVID under control only to see the numbers surge fivefold two days after the government announced that it was going to postpone the Tokyo Olympics.
Trust takes years to build, seconds to break, and forever to repair. And unfortunately, repeated scandals have weakened the public’s trust in assertions made by the Japanese government.
“Japan's sudden spike in coronavirus cases after Tokyo Olympics postponement raises eyebrows,” https://abcnews.go.com/International/japans-sudden-spike-coronavirus-cases-tokyo-olympics-postponement/story?id=70041840
nosuke
that Sushi restaurant where kids and adults were licking utensil and soy bottles
ZORG
The results of the samples aren't supposed to be officially announced until Sunday
Yes there's Tritium in the water
If they haven't detected it then their samples are bogus
The amount of Tritium is supposed to be minute not non-existent
Asiaman7
— Excerpt from news report titled “Tritium not detected in samples from waters off Fukushima plant“
No detectable amount of tritium was found in seawater samples taken from off the site of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, where Japan began disposing of treated radioactive water into the nearby sea, the plant's operator said Friday.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. released the results after analyzing the samples, taken from 10 locations within a distance of 3 kilometers of the Fukushima Daiichi power plant a few hours after the water discharge began on Thursday.
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/08/dd0369255f12-seawater-sampling-stepped-up-day-after-fukushima-water-release.html
kurisupisu
There is more than just tritium moving around off the coast in Fukushima.
US sailors off the coast were sickened by plumes of radiation that contacted their ship as they also sought to decontaminate their vessel by scrubbing down the decks-that contamination ended up in the sea off Fukushima too.
Ground water, not treated still flows into the ocean too.
The focus on just tritium and it’s current release is just part of the picture
virusrex
If you read the text you quote it does not say the amount is non-existent, it just says it is so low that it can't be detected. Which is perfectly reasonable since tests have a limit of detection, this means they can report the concentration is below that limit, not necessarily zero.
nosuke
Yup and sadly those sailors all got cancer too because of the 3 full meltdown while at first the Japanese government wasn’t trying to hide that there were an explosion at the plant
リッチ
Because it’s supply chain. Lets see in 2 weeks or a month from now.