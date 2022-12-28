Hong Kong asks Japan to reverse 'hasty' COVID flight restrictions

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday asked Japan to remove restrictions on direct flights from the city, which were imposed following the explosion of coronavirus cases in mainland China.
The city deployed similar curbs during its own fight against COVID, including rapid bans on airlines for carrying virus-positive passengers and travel restrictions for nations with major outbreaks.
Japan became one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel restrictions this week as infections surged across the mainland following the dismantling of Beijing's zero-COVID strategy.
They include restricting direct flights from Hong Kong to four airports -- Tokyo's Narita and Haneda, Kansai in Osaka and Nagoya's Chubu.
Hong Kong's transport department said Wednesday it was "greatly disappointed by Japanese authorities' hasty decision during the peak tourist season".
The department said it had contacted the Japanese consulate in Hong Kong to "solemnly request" a reversal of the decision -- which takes effect from Friday.
It added that the affected airlines have been told they can still fly empty planes to the restricted airports to pick up any stranded passengers in the coming days.
From Friday, Japan will also require on-arrival virus tests for passengers from China, but that will not apply to travelers from Hong Kong and Macau.
Hong Kong had followed a version of China's zero-COVID policy and imposed some of the strictest travel curbs in the world during the pandemic, which left the business hub isolated for more than two years.
The city only began lifting restrictions recently, ending mandatory hotel quarantine for all arrivals in September.
Since then, travel has surged as Hong Kongers clamor to take holidays and visit loved ones overseas.
Japan, which lifted its own ban on foreign arrivals in October, has also seen a major spike in travel.
In May this year, just 700 Hong Kong arrivals were recorded at airports in Japan. By November, that number leapt to 83,000.© 2022 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
Elvis is here
China's flip-flop in covid policy has brought an explosive surge of infections and deaths, drug shortages, and confusion and frustration among the population, with no data coming from the country.
At the moment, there is likely to be over one million cases a day in China and over 5,000 deaths a day.
And.,.
Estimated case rates are to be 3.7 million a day in a January peak and 4.2 million a day in March 2023.
This is in stark contrast to the official data which is reporting 1,800 cases and only 7 official deaths over the past week.
Keep the border's restricted to China travel until a clearer picture of what is actually going on there can be obtained
Hideomi Kuze
Japanese authorities with major media are emphasizing about pandemic in China everyday, but They behave about domestic Covid19 8th wave that recorded worst deaths surge as if nothing happen.
Michael Machida
Not hasty. Smart.
Bronco
Hong Kong uses western vaccines yet they're still in the same boat as the mainland.
No amount of boosters, regardless of type, will prevent infection and transmission.
Dave
Just remember,
The tourism and travel lobby have big pull in the government, This will not end well in the long run.