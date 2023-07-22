Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Customers look at Japanese imported sea products in Hong Kong on July 12. Photo: AP/Louise Delmotte
national

Hong Kong steps up radiation inspections of Japanese seafood imports

HONG KONG

The Hong Kong government has begun strengthening radiation inspections of seafood imports from Japan amid rising concerns over a plan to release treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, sources close to the matter said.

The tightened measures, introduced in mid-June, have caused customs clearance to be delayed by around three hours, the sources said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee met Friday with Japan's consul general in the city, Kenichi Okada, to reiterate his concerns over the water release plan, adding that he is primarily concerned about maintaining food safety and public health in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government has said that it would continue to maintain close communication with Japan and closely monitor the situation.

Hong Kong is Japan's second-largest market for fisheries exports, with mainland China being the largest.

Mainland China has banned food imports from Fukushima and nine other prefectures since 2011 when a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Earlier this month, Lee said the Hong Kong government would take "decisive action" to protect public health, including "banning a large number of prefectures' sea products."

As the Chinese contend with high levels of pollution already then adding more to the mix makes absolutely no sense…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good! Keep up the pressure Hong Kong it is only financial loss that will make them see sense!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

