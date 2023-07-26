Hong Kong tightens inspection of vegetable imports from Japan

Customers wearing face masks shop for vegetables at a wet market in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, in February 2022.

Hong Kong has strengthened inspection of vegetable imports from Japan, expanding the scope of tighter controls beyond seafood after Tokyo confirmed plans to release treated radioactive water from Fukushima, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

Hong Kong had said it would ban seafood products from a large number of Japanese prefectures if Tokyo went ahead with a plan to discharge the water into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Tokyo has said it would begin the release some time this summer, and received backing from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the plan earlier this month.

