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Concept room at hotel in Iwate Pref.
Photo shows an artistic rendering of a planned concept room themed on animals and nature at Yunomori Hotel Shidotaira in Hanamaki, Iwate Prefecture. Image: Yayoi Living/Kyodo
national

Hotel stay offers new way to support animal welfare in northeast Japan

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MORIOKA, Iwate

A hotel stay in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, will soon double as a small act of animal welfare under a new project inviting guests to support conservation efforts simply by spending the night.

Morioka Zoological Park Zoomo and its partners have launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a concept room themed on animals and nature at Yunomori Hotel Shidotaira in Hanamaki.

The fundraising campaign runs through May 24, with an initial target of 5 million yen to outfit the room that can accommodate up to four guests.

The themed room will feature furniture printed with animal motifs and will be decorated with artificial plants and plush toys to create the feel of "satoyama," traditional rural landscapes where people and nature coexist.

If funding surpasses the initial goal, organizers plan to add interactive exhibits engaging the five senses, such as animal sounds and scents, to bring visitors closer to nature.

About 5 percent of the room revenue and other sales will go to a fund at Zoomo to support facility improvements and conservation work, including the rescue and care of injured or sick wild animals.

Zoomo director Tsunenori Tsujimoto said he hopes the project will deepen visitors' connection with the natural world.

"I hope this opens the door for guests to connect with nature, fall in love with it and begin to see it as their own concern," he said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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