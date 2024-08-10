 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hotels, Japanese inns hit by cancellations after megaquake alert

0 Comments
KOCHI

Hotels and ryokan, Japanese-style inns, in coastal areas in central and western Japan, have been hit by hundreds of cancellations following the weather agency's advisory over a potential megaquake issued at the peak of the summer holiday season.

Sansuien, a ryokan in Kochi Prefecture, western Japan, reported that bookings for around 450 guests were canceled on Friday, just one day after the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory, the first of its kind, on an elevated risk of a powerful earthquake in the Nankai Trough, which runs along the Pacific coast

Most of those who canceled their reservations cited fears of traveling, according to Kazuhiro Kamata, an official of the inn. "While I understand their feelings, it is a tough situation (for us)," Kamata said.

In the Shizuoka Prefecture city of Shimoda, located at the tip of Izu Peninsula, reservations for a total of over 550 people have been canceled. It is estimated that up to a 33-meter tsunami would hit the area in the event of the Nankai Trough megaquake.

Toshihito Okumura, an official at a local ryokan cooperative association based around the famous Dogo hot spring area in Matsuyama in the western Japan prefecture of Ehime, said he expects at least 1,000 cancellations in the week through next Thursday.

"The fallout is expected to continue for a while," Okumura said.

In Shirahama in Wakayama Prefecture, its famous white sand beach was closed, and a fireworks festival was also called off.

According to the prefectural government, one hotel was flooded with telephone calls asking whether it was safe to stay and was hit with 350 cancellations.

Shigeki Yamashita of the local tourism association said it was unfortunate that the advisory came "at a time with the most number of tourists in a year."

Beaches were also closed, and swimming was banned in other areas that could be impacted by a Nankai Trough megaquake, including in Shizuoka and Mie prefectures.

Meanwhile, the Kumano Kodo Center in Mie, which displays materials related to UNESCO-designated World Heritage Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range, decided to close through Thursday, even though it is located on higher ground.

An official of the center said they already had plans to close in the event of a Nankai Trough advisory, given that the facility is close to the sea and that surrounding roads connecting to the building are expected to be flooded.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Summer In Japan Really That Bad?

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog