Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Hotline service to begin for foreigners in Japan for virus inquiries

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japan Medical Association said Wednesday that a medical support nonprofit organization will set up a multilingual hotline to help foreigners in Japan for inquiries regarding the new coronavirus.

The AMDA Medical Information Center will operate the service in eight languages between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday to May 20. English will be accessible every day, Chinese on weekdays, while other languages including Korean, Spanish and Vietnamese will be available on designated days, the JMA said in a release. AMDA stands for the Association of Medical Doctors of Asia.

The association will give financial assistance to the information center, which provides medical support for non-Japanese speakers, a JMA official said.

The AMDA center will provide information to foreigners such as for what symptoms they should see a doctor, and where to go if they believe they are infected, under the guidelines released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Since January, phone calls to the center have surged for inquiries regarding the coronavirus, the JMA official said.

Although the health ministry offers a toll-free phone number, it is available only in Japanese. The ministry asks foreigners to call their prefectural governments as they ought to have a consultation call center. However, only Tokyo and major prefectures such as Osaka, Aichi and Fukuoka have multi-language services available.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Abe’s COVID-19 Two Mask Policy Becomes Laughing Stock on Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Chureito Pagoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon