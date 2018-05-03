House fire by tracks disrupts bullet train services

A shinkansen (bullet train) goes past the ruins of a house destroyed by a fire in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, just after noon on Thursday.

Tokaido line shinkansen (bullet train) services between Nagoya and Gifu-Hashima stations were disrupted for about 20 minutes on Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a house beside the tracks in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture.

According to JR Central, which operates the Tokaido line, trains were halted at 11:17 a.m., after black smoke from the fire poured over the tracks, hampering visibility, Fuji TV reported.

The fire destroyed a two-story wooden house beside the tracks. A 65-year-old woman who lives in the house managed to get out and was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition, police said.

Train services resumed at around 11:40 a.m.

Thursday is the beginning of the second half of the Golden Week holidays. Most shinkansen trains were packed, according to rail operators.

