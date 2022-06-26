Households becoming less tolerant of surging food prices: study

Japanese households are becoming increasingly less tolerant of surging prices of food and daily necessities, according to a recent analysis of Bank of Japan surveys by a research company.
The Mizuho Research & Technologies Ltd analysis of the household spending surveys runs counter to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remark in early June that consumers had become "tolerant" of rising prices.
Kuroda was later forced to retract it and apologize following a backlash from the public.
The company also found a growing tendency to cut back on expenses for food and beverage.
Using data from the BOJ quarterly surveys, Mizuho Research quantified households' tolerance by subtracting the percentage of respondents who considered price hikes "troubling" from those who perceived them as "desirable."
The analysis of tolerance progression between June 2004 and March 2022 showed households' tolerance for rising prices markedly decreased from the second half of fiscal 2021 when surges in oil prices became salient.
Tea bags, futon bedding, air conditioners and cooking oil were among the items that consumers significantly cut back on, the company said, citing its separate analysis based on government statistics such as the consumer price index and the household expenditure survey.
Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research, called attention to the disproportionately high burden rising prices place on low-income households.
"They are less tolerant of price hikes as daily necessities make up a bigger proportion of their spending," compared with their better-off peers, Sakai said.© KYODO
Love people here having a little more push back than the whole it can't be helped attitude.
Lamilly
What did they do, go around the country asking, are you tolerant or intolerant of surging food prices. What a silly study
Cricky
And food you idiots, might not be officially included why? But it might come as a surprise to those in charge but food is right up there in concern for price increases! Idiots. Talk about having no idea
Pukey2
Food was already rising before. And it was expensive already. I wanted an ordinary apple today. I saw them for 200 yen and said no.
dagon
Saisuke Sakai, senior economist at Mizuho Research, called attention to the disproportionately high burden rising prices place on low-income households.
Japanese workers need to lower their tolerance for the Japan Inc./LDP aspirations for global economic importance using a weakened yen and easy money for financials.
The Japanese worker is the fall guy for these neo-feudalist schemes and even the fat cat bankers at glitchy Mizuho don't pretend it is any different.
Rakuraku
Not too sure who consider price hikes as « desirable » except BOJ board members !
Rodney
Just go for the yellow and red half price stickers an hour before closing time, and discounted out of date food. You might get sick, but it’s better than starving.
fishing and a vegetable garden also a good idea.
Mr Kipling
So can we expect Taro and Hanako to be starting food riots next week? Vote out the LDP in the upcoming election? Or just carry on as usual?
My money is on option 3... as ever...