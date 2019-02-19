Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Mint
national

Huge demand for final Heisei coins forces Japan Mint to hold lottery

2 Comments
OSAKA

Japan Mint had to stage a lottery after it was overwhelmed with demand for a proof coin set engraved with the final year of the current Heisei era, officials said.

Some 210,000 orders were placed for the set of six coins, featuring "Heisei 31", during last month's sales period. Japan Mint usually markets 30,000 sets for such annual releases.

Following the deluge of orders this year, it will increase production to about 50,000 sets.

Even so, it looks as though approximately 160,000 numismatists will be left empty-handed after the lottery, which took place Feb 14. Some of the sets are already being sold in online auctions by the lucky recipients.

In Japan, a name is given to the era of each reigning emperor and is widely used in calendars, media and official documents. The Heisei era, meaning "achieving peace," will end April 30, when Emperor Akihito abdicates in his 31st year on the throne.

Japan Mint officials said the situation was unexpected and apologized for failing to satisfy demand, but are now worried they will again be swamped with orders for more-regular commemorative coin sets this year, also featuring an engraving of the final Heisei year.

The coins in the set, priced at 7,714 yen ($69.80), are minted in such a way that the motifs have a dazzling, reflective quality.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

priced at 7,714 yen

Face value Y666. Devilish markup!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Mercury dimes and Walking silver dollars.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Live

Terrace House Announces New Series in Tokyo Debuting this May on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

3 Games to Help Defeat Japanese Study Fatigue

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog