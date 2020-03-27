Hundreds of Japanese stranded overseas amid coronavirus travel curbs

Hundreds of Japanese nationals are currently stranded overseas due to travel restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
A ministry official said he could not say precisely how many are stranded in total because the number is fluctuating as circumstances change, but that they are spread out over more than 60 countries and regions.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across North America, Europe and other parts of the world, many countries have closed off their borders and imposed lockdowns on their citizens.
Some 260 Japanese nationals are stuck in Peru, where international flights have been grounded since March 17. Most are tourists and are hoping to return on a chartered flight being arranged by a travel agency.
Another 120 have become unable to return from Uzbekistan, mostly expatriates. They may be able to take a chartered plane back to Japan in early April, another ministry official said.
Other countries and regions include Cote d'Ivoire, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, with less than 10 Japanese stranded in most cases.
"The circumstances are different for each country. In some cases, they can cross over into a neighboring country and fly home from there," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told an upper house committee meeting.
"We are looking at options for how to bring these people back safely."
The ministry on Wednesday raised its travel advisory to Level 2 on its four-point scale, meaning it advises against all nonessential international travel.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Pukey2
Nobody should be stranded. Those working or living abroad have homes there, are residents and so can stay put. Those on holiday were out of their crazy minds to travel abroad in the first place. It's not like they only found out about the pandemic last week. Expatriates (or migrants) should stay put for the moment. They'll only bring back more cases to Japan like we have seen in China and Hong Kong recently. And we all know the Japanese authorities don't have the guts to force people into quarantine or, at the very least, self-isolation.
since1981
Why? They’ve had three months to return. Why are people still stuck overseas?
Yubaru
Probably think the government is going to send a charter plane for them like they did in Wuhan!
Yubaru
Here in Okinawa, we recently had an "imported" case that came to light, as during the off period for schools that Abe declared at the beginning of the month, a 19 year old girl and her family went to Spain.
They came back to Narita, where the girl tested positive, but left the testing area, against the will of the people there, prior to her test results coming back, her other family members, 4 I believe it was, tested negative. THey took a bus to Haneda, then a plane to Okinawa.
Heiwa boke..... "Oh this kind of stuff only happens to OTHER people" "If I wear a mask I'll be fine" as they pull the mask down to cover their mouth to cough and pick their nose!