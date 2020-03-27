Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Hundreds of Japanese stranded overseas amid coronavirus travel curbs

4 Comments
TOKYO

Hundreds of Japanese nationals are currently stranded overseas due to travel restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

A ministry official said he could not say precisely how many are stranded in total because the number is fluctuating as circumstances change, but that they are spread out over more than 60 countries and regions.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across North America, Europe and other parts of the world, many countries have closed off their borders and imposed lockdowns on their citizens.

Some 260 Japanese nationals are stuck in Peru, where international flights have been grounded since March 17. Most are tourists and are hoping to return on a chartered flight being arranged by a travel agency.

Another 120 have become unable to return from Uzbekistan, mostly expatriates. They may be able to take a chartered plane back to Japan in early April, another ministry official said.

Other countries and regions include Cote d'Ivoire, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, with less than 10 Japanese stranded in most cases.

"The circumstances are different for each country. In some cases, they can cross over into a neighboring country and fly home from there," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told an upper house committee meeting.

"We are looking at options for how to bring these people back safely."

The ministry on Wednesday raised its travel advisory to Level 2 on its four-point scale, meaning it advises against all nonessential international travel.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Nobody should be stranded. Those working or living abroad have homes there, are residents and so can stay put. Those on holiday were out of their crazy minds to travel abroad in the first place. It's not like they only found out about the pandemic last week. Expatriates (or migrants) should stay put for the moment. They'll only bring back more cases to Japan like we have seen in China and Hong Kong recently. And we all know the Japanese authorities don't have the guts to force people into quarantine or, at the very least, self-isolation.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why? They’ve had three months to return. Why are people still stuck overseas?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Probably think the government is going to send a charter plane for them like they did in Wuhan!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Those on holiday were out of their crazy minds to travel abroad in the first place. It's not like they only found out about the pandemic last week. 

Here in Okinawa, we recently had an "imported" case that came to light, as during the off period for schools that Abe declared at the beginning of the month, a 19 year old girl and her family went to Spain.

They came back to Narita, where the girl tested positive, but left the testing area, against the will of the people there, prior to her test results coming back, her other family members, 4 I believe it was, tested negative. THey took a bus to Haneda, then a plane to Okinawa.

Heiwa boke..... "Oh this kind of stuff only happens to OTHER people" "If I wear a mask I'll be fine" as they pull the mask down to cover their mouth to cough and pick their nose!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Hay Fever Medication in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

#StayAtHome: Six Easy Steps To Uplift Yourself

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed due to COVID-19: Where Do we go From Here?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Cooking Up A Storm With Junior Chef Kiara

Savvy Tokyo