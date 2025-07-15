Hunter missing on Hokkaido mountain after brown bear sighting nearby

A male hunter in his 50s has gone missing on Mount Esan in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, local authorities said Tuesday, raising concern over his safety as a brown bear was sighted in the area three days earlier.

Police and firefighters have launched a search operation, said authorities in Hakodate, where the 618-meter mountain is located close to a number of residential areas and schools.

In Japan, sightings of bears coming down to populated areas in search of food have been on the rise amid a decline in human activity in mountainous areas and an increase in abandoned farms as a result of the aging and shrinking rural population.

On Saturday, authorities in Hokkaido issued a top-level alert about brown bears in one of its towns following a fatal attack on a newspaper deliveryman, marking the first time such a warning had been issued in the prefecture.

In April, Japan's parliament enacted a revised law to allow municipalities to authorize "emergency shootings" by hunters when dangerous animals, such as bears, enter populated areas.

