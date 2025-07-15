 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hunter missing on Hokkaido mountain after brown bear sighting nearby

0 Comments
SAPPORO

A male hunter in his 50s has gone missing on Mount Esan in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, local authorities said Tuesday, raising concern over his safety as a brown bear was sighted in the area three days earlier.

Police and firefighters have launched a search operation, said authorities in Hakodate, where the 618-meter mountain is located close to a number of residential areas and schools.

In Japan, sightings of bears coming down to populated areas in search of food have been on the rise amid a decline in human activity in mountainous areas and an increase in abandoned farms as a result of the aging and shrinking rural population.

On Saturday, authorities in Hokkaido issued a top-level alert about brown bears in one of its towns following a fatal attack on a newspaper deliveryman, marking the first time such a warning had been issued in the prefecture.

In April, Japan's parliament enacted a revised law to allow municipalities to authorize "emergency shootings" by hunters when dangerous animals, such as bears, enter populated areas.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Dovetail Japan Surf Tour

Dovetail surf tour brings young Australian surfers to Japan’s beach towns. Join us for the finale at Shizunami Surf Stadium on July 23rd!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Teacher Transfers in Japan From A Parent’s Perspective

Savvy Tokyo

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kameari: A Slice of Life in ‘Downtown’ Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel