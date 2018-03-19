Hunting dogs attack three young sisters in Tokushima

Three young sisters suffered injuries Sunday after being attacked by two boar-hunting dogs which had escaped from their breeder in Tokushima City.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in a residential area in Kamihachiman-cho. The three girls, who are sisters aged 12, 10 and eight, had been playing outside their house when two dogs approached and bit them on their legs and arms, Fuji TV reported.

The 10-year-old girl suffered major injuries to her arms and legs, while her 12- and 8-year-old sisters were bitten on their legs, police said. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

According to police, the dogs are owned by a 77-year-old hunter who lives in the same area. On Sunday, he had gone hunting boars in a nearby village, when two of his dogs ran away.

The dogs were captured by police later on and their breeder is currently being questioned in relation to the incident, authorities said.

