Name of former Princess Mako's husband not on New York bar exam pass list

The name of the newlywed husband of former Princess Mako was not on the pass list of the New York state bar examination released Friday by its organizer.
The results were announced days after Kei Komuro married the niece of Emperor Naruhito. The couple are planning to start a new life in New York as early as next month.
Komuro has already started working as a law clerk at a legal firm in New York after graduating from Fordham University's law school with a Juris Doctor degree in May. He took the bar examination in July.
Of the 9,227 people who took the test, 5,791 passed, according to the examination board. But the list released on its website only contains 5,785 names, leaving it unclear whether Komuro passed the exam.
An executive of the board told Kyodo News the names of successful applicants may not be announced due to "administrative reasons."
Komuro will not comment on the matter, a person close to the couple said.
The couple, both 30, registered their marriage and appeared in front of the press on Tuesday, four years since their relationship was made public.
Reading a prepared statement, the former princess said she had asked Komuro to move forward his plans to study abroad and "set up a base (for living) overseas."
With the couple and their families having become fodder for tabloids and TV talk shows, she also said she was "horrified, scared and saddened by the fact that false information has been taken as fact and that unfounded stories have spread."
She has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what she described as psychological abuse the couple and their families received, the Imperial Household Agency recently said.
The eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito forfeited her royal status as the Imperial House Law stipulates that a female member of the imperial family must abandon her title if she marries a commoner.
The couple, who are currently staying in a Tokyo apartment, visited a driver's license center on Thursday, apparently to file paperwork as part of preparations for leaving Japan.
The marriage had been delayed for nearly three years following a string of reports about a financial dispute involving Komuro's mother that led the couple to forgo traditional ceremonies associated with a royal marriage.© KYODO
101 Comments
bob
Ready the brown envelopes.
This poor guy just can't catch a break.
Good
We don't care.
アーメド
So basically its unsure if he passed the test or not but apparently JT is certain his name isn't in it.
Also, leave these people alone. Whether he passed or not is their business.
snowymountainhell
It appears 6 names are not listed at this time so, this only means the way the headline reads at this hour: “Name of former princess Mako's husband [Kei Komuro]not on New York bar exam pass list” as of 4:48pm JST Sat, Oct 30, 2021“Of the 9,227 people who took the test, 5,791 passed, according to the examination board. But the list released on its website only contains 5,785 names” -
On average in 2020, only 40% taking the bar passed on their first attempt.
“Good Luck”, young man.
Stratman
We should cut him some slack on this one. JFK Jr. failed it twice and he was a native English speaker. It must have been very challenging for Kei Kun.
BackpackingNepal
Not a good start in NY. The picture is annoying as well.
snowymountainhell
Maybe ‘not so certain’ from a liability standpoint @アーメド 5:07pm - They’ve been known to change headlines midstream on many occasions.@アーメド 5:07pm: “*So basically its unsure if he passed the test or not but *apparently JT is certain his name isn't in it.
This is a website and not a printed newspaper. THIS is a prime hour for website traffic. The final headline can come later, perhaps with a note by the editor?
Reckless
It happens. I knew an American guy bombed his first bar exam and the firm kept him on and he passed the New Jersey bar in February. Names should not be hidden for any reason.
Roblib
All forms of news media whether online sites, social media apps, TV, and print make money basically from the amount of impressions they get, it's an important metric used when valuing companies and obviously how they sell advertising space. Therefore, don't be surprised when you see articles with misleading headlines, whether on purpose or not, it's just part of the overall game. Basically anything you read now online take with a grain of salt. Mako-san and her husband will build a nice life for themselves in NY hopefully. Best of luck to them.
CrashTestDummy
Surprised they are going to live in New York. New York is horrible now (high crime, dirty, poor political policies, etc). Tokyo is way, way better, cleaner, and safer city.
Jimizo
Best not to jump the gun here.
Sorry JT, but as pointed out, this story is like something you’d read in The Daily Mail or NY Post.
factchecker
Who gives a toss?!?
Reckless
Toss of a coin? That exam is hard enough let alone with the added pressure of Gendai Magazine paparazzi at your apartment door and the imminent wedding to a 29 year old Japanese woman who can’t wait until after 30!
Chibakun
Japanese bullying
Alan Harrison
Is this news? Well, if Mr. Komura did not pass this time, good luck with the re-sit. At least he tried, which is more than can be said of his in-laws.
Kitchener Leslie
スキャンダル !!!!
No seriously, who cares.
Alex
Interesting. Nobody cares, yet the comments just keep flowing in.
noriahojanen
I don't care must about Komuro. I am only wondering if his employment is at stake.
Here I get a bit more interested in career development for American law qrads/experts. A tabloid story suggests that if he passes the bar exam, he would earn the annual salary of about 20 million yen; if he fails, he would still gain 6 million yen (as a para-legal clerk?). Is that case average and representative in NY? Can we say that an investment for a JD via expensive law school program pay off?
BTW, Komuro didn't pay for his study as his Japanese firm reportedly covered it.
Manny Perry
Tokyo is way, way better (than New York)
In general I would agree, however most people in Tokyo don't hate me.
noriahojanen
Tabloid source:
小室圭さん ＮＹ司法試験発表 収入２千万超、不合格なら６００万「ゴゴスマ」清原弁護士
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/5e4ec18fe10673b04416112b5efa642f94cd039b
dan
Who really cares?
Paul
How much longer is the parasitic media going to keep making innuendos? Shame on you!!!
Luddite
So what? He can take the exam again. Not everyone passes first time. This is pathetic, it’s just dig, dig, dig. Leave them alone.
Reckless
He will be well paid until the next exam in February but if he fails that he may get canned. A young Kennedy man was well known for failing repeatedly. It happens.
snowymountainhell
Agreed @AlanHarrison 5:46pm. If not, there is still hope. NY no limits to the number of times one may sit for the bar. And, many firms will retain candidates while they prepare for the re-sit. And 28% of those who retested in 2020 passed the NY Bar exam on their second try.
Continued “Best Wishes!” For the young couple.
ShinkansenCaboose
I failed to take lottery tickets many times. One can always get lucky.
His wife should have taken the 1.5 million gift.
Farmboy
So he passed or he didn’t. It’s a fun picture, though.
Bill Adams
This is a private, newlywed couple. They do not have, and nor do they seek, any public role or profile. Why is the media hounding them so? I wish them happiness and suggest they be left in peace.
Dirk T
Tokyo is better? Then why do the mega-wealthy from all over the world come to live in NYC when the world is their oyster?
3RENSHO
"His wife should have taken the 1.5 million gift."
She could not take that gift, because the gift was not offered. Her father refused to allow her wedding; and as a result, there was no wedding--only the bizarre scene which we all watched on television.
marcelito
OMG...Tabloid obachan crowd,s world is ending with this news .
OssanAmerica
New York is not one of the UBE states that limit the number of times an applicant can take the exam, or require special permission. New York allows taking the exam as many times as one wants. Not a big deal, but looks like the media are trying to make something out of it as they always have.
Tony W.
What a retarded attitude that royalty cannot marry a commoner, even the British Crown has moved on from that position after the tragedy of Princess Marrgaret and Group Captain Townsend.
kurisupisu
Much ado about nothing…
Fighto!
Give the kid a break.
The bar exam is super hard to pass. You are looking at a ~10% pass rate, so no shame in failing first time. He will get more shots at it and pass.
Give these private American residents a break, media. They have no formal connection to Japanese royalty any more.
rocketpanda
This is a non-story and quite a disgusting piece, yet it’s on the “top story” section. It’s almost like the media wants to keep slamming the poor fella as a commoner as the Japanese media likes stating and a failure, yet it hasn’t been confirmed if he passed or failed the bar exam.
Udondashi
dan
Who really cares?
And who cares about your opinion as well ! ?
englisc aspyrgend
Ridiculous non story, the only motivation for writing this piece as far as I can see is to continue the media orchestrated attack on a young couple who have harmed no one (apart perhaps from the sensibilities of a few loony extreme ultra nationalists).
Despicable.
ShinkansenCaboose
The bar exam is easy according to my friends, but passing it is tough. My family members, the doctors found medical exams much easier. Passed those, but none passed the bar.
snowymountainhell
Not so much that “*Nobody cares…” **@Alex 5:53pm **but that many are here just to figuratively ‘hold up a finger’, either ‘in favor of’ or, ‘in disapproval of’ *media’s incessant need and greed to continue to cover the private lives** of ‘two Japanese citizens now choosing to live abroad. - Like all comments & opinions expressed here, the individual choice of which finger remains truly subjective.
Continued and sincere “Best Wishes!” to the young couple now living abroad.
snowymountainhell
For example, it could be a “Thumbs Up” to the media or a “Thumbs Down” for continuing posting headlines about private citizens.
Barb Johnson
Leave them alone.
Mark
NO ONE CAaaaaaaaaRE's, just leave them alone.
bluesea67
Successful people don't give up and they don't have to be classily clever. Plus nobody cares about this first world problem. Good luck to both of them.
Flute
@Alex
Perhaps because what the people care about is that the media are still pestering them.
Leave them alone. She served for 30years as an imperial princess, she is not anymore. She deserve the right to be left alone same for him. They were pestered, to say the least, for years. Just leave them alone. Him passing or not is irrelevant and not of anybody concern.
Hope both of them will be happy and never again pestered by media.
Journalists should just go report of life of bears. How are their preparation going for winter ?
itsonlyrocknroll
If Kei Komuro has fallen on New York bar exam stoney ground, Kei Komuro can retake.
Both are now private citizens . It would be wise for the media to remember that.
Luddite
Royalty have been marrying commoners for centuries.
ShinkansenCaboose
We are super successful but nobody cares. This young man will fail the exam many times but eventually, pass it.
Bungle
Years ago I took GDL exams (and passed, heh!) but in the end decided not to pursue a career in law. From my my experience of law exams, I can tell you that it is 80% a test of memory, and there is practically centuries of case studies to go through, in addition to the statutes. Cases also overlap different areas of law, such as between criminal law and tort law adding to the confusion. In the run up to my exams I think I was getting about four hours' sleep a night and buzzing on pure adrenaline.
My sympathies with Komuro.
Richard Gallagher
Japan, in the 21st century, still has hereditary royalty?
Reckless
If you are religious and believe we all descend from Adam and Eve, then that means we are all royalty.
If you are not religious and believe we all descend from an ape mother in Africa, then that means we are all royalty.
If you believe that royalty are different and better, then they still should breed with us commoners because inbreeding of royalty amplifies recessive bad traits such as the infamous Hapsburg chin. In any case, Mr. Komuro will surely pass the bar on his next try unless he enjoys his honeymoon liberties too much.
mariasjapan
This is none of your business and please leave them alone!
quercetum
Well the bar exam in Japan on September 7th has a passing rate of 41.5%. 1421 examinees passed.
Reckless
Japanese people are very smart.
Simona Stanzani
JUST
LEAVE
THEM
ALONE
Juanito3001
All this stupid stuff for people to talk about when they should be happy for these two young people . I only want to second the John John Kennedy "Stratman" comment. Twice taken the New York law bar and failed as a native speaker. How many non-native Japanese speakers would pass the equivalent of this exam in Tokyo. Keep it light we are still in the pandemic mode. We need be celebrating good health and our future prosperity!
David Brent
He is nowhere near fluent in English, so how can he hope to pass the Bar exam?
Alex
She is still a member of the royal family, whether the commenters here agree or not, hence the coverage.
ShinkansenCaboose
The BAR is not verbal. It is reading and checking dots. He will pass it eventually because he wants to do so.
Skeptical
To him, speaking individually, I would wish to encourage him to keep at it and not to quit.
(Hard enough to pass the bar, let alone to do so while dating a royal. Yikes)!
To journalists and the unblinking eye of today's media business, I would strongly urge the collective to leave the poor guy alone.
n1k1
Now what ?
GBR48
That's a much nicer photo than yesterdays.
AlternativeOpinion
Just what the world needs, another lawyer.... Good luck to the "former" princess though, I hope she gets a chance at a real life.
Peter Neil
I guess he should give up on law and any worthwhile career and become a talento and InstaGram influencer... like Harry and Meghan?
That's the new, revised American Dream™ .
gokai_wo_maneku
By making this big news, they are just trying to put him down.
Peter Neil
Some dweebs in suits are definitely going to come up with a "Princess in NY" show or cheap, recorded direct on video movie made in Vancouver because it costs less.
"The Princess Wore Chopsticks"
"Princess in a Kimono"
"The Studio Apartment Princess"
"The Uber Driver and the Princess"
"UNIQLO in NY Princess"
AlternativeOpinion
you mean the prince that served in the military and went to Afghanistan. The guy that runs a charity raising funds to help rid war torn countries of the legacy landmines cause. Or the Harry that started the invictus games to help disabled vets. I should have realised you would sum someone up so shallowly, after considering law a "worthwhile" career.
smithinjapan
"An executive of the board told Kyodo News the names of successful applicants may not be announced due to "administrative reasons."
Yeah, like a nosy nation that won't leave a person alone.
Sven Asai
What’s the problem? Probabilities are highest that also all of our names here are not on that pass list.
CKAI
Princess Mako, as you were. The hate brigade with rabies can take a short dive off a concrete pier.
If I was a betting man, I'd say Looters Do Pay for a little extra tabloid distraction to get eyes off the abe "paid me bigtime" for masks and warehousing stories. What a cash grab of a party.
Farmboy
Why all these hateful posts about famous people, rich people, people with better connections than you, people more skilled than you ALL the time? Work on your own life. I imagine you have important things to do.
Brian Wheway
Would Jnews please show this couple smiling ??? if I had just married my beautiful wife i would be like a dog with two tails, all of the recent pictures show them strait faced, sombour, unhappy faces.
Strangerland
What a silly comment. Of course our names are not on it. There is no reason for them to be. Whereas there is a reason why his might be.
Strangerland
Probably not, they don't traditionally do pics like that with the royal family in Japan. I don't know why they'd start because foreigners want them to.
Happy Day
Agree with most, leave them alone. And why NYC? It’s best days are long gone.
sf2k
This level of stalking and harassment must come to an end
Caliban42
Tokyo apartment, driving license centre. Not much of a Honeymoon for the couple
Samit Basu
Well, the wife will have to work to support the family, and she won't have a trouble finding a 200K/year job with any one of Japanese corporations based in New York.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Leave them alone, Japanese reporters too free.
CrashTestDummy
Not anymore. Many of the wealthy are leaving NYC because of the crime and bad political policies. Nearly 47% of businesses in NYC have closed permanently because of the heavy overreaching shutdowns. The US can be a good place for opportunity and making money. However, they are extremely wealthy already, so they could live anywhere in the world. If they really want to live in US, there are still much better, safer cities in the US in my opinion.
Strangerland
Let them. Most of the problems in America are due to wealth disparity. If the rich leave, it's not like the people are going to suddenly not have an economy, less wealthy means more wealth distribution among the people who actually do something to earn it.
Septim Dynasty
NY Bar Exam is among the hardest exams in the world. Let's this guy free from the media, please!
CaptDingleheimer
From a Japanese wire service, surprise-surprise (Kyodo).
I think we can expect some regular shaming of this young lady for quite some time... punishment for ditching out on the group she was assigned to... and moreover, to her country by leaving it.
I'm sure we'll be hearing from Taro Aso at some point, he'll probably chime in.
Designer 02
Give them a break please.
gogogo
She so wants to leave Japan. This isn't a press issue but the imperial agency putting all this crap on her
Nippori Nick
The whole point is they have to leave Japan where they are under the microscope at all times . In NY they will be almost anonymous and free to do what they want.
tooheysnew
Just what America needs - 1000’s more lawyers
snowymountainhell
From a rough overnight survey, it *appears *greater that 80% here consider media’s headline and news(?) story as a continued intrusion into private matters of two private citizens.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Goodness gracious leave the poor couple alone and let then get on with their lives.
Its no wonder they a chomping at the bit to exit Japan .
Former this or former that - it doesn't matter anymore .
Leave em alone !
tinawatanabe
This couple must have learned for the first time that there are places where their royal power doesn't work.
Mickelicious
And what sort of inference is he expecting?
Will such reticence cut the mustard in NY?
Samit Basu
@CrashTestDummy
If they really want to live in US, there are still much better, safer cities in the US in my opinion.
There are very few other places that's as enriching as New York in terms of developing one's career and making connections; San Francisco/Silicon Valley area.
But guess what, the situation in San Francisco is same as New York. As a lawyer, Komuro's better off staying in New York.
yoshichuta@icloud.com
This is his realities
he should not be homeless in NY
but for the prestigious job easily to be getting nowhere really longer .
It doesn’t pass the custom made - designed through for the world as ambitious Young boy Komuro
Roten
Hmmm, looking at the NY bar exam pass list, my name isn't there either, nor anyones associated with the Japan Today. What does this mean?
quercetum
The three button suit jacket used to be more popular. The collar is a little loose.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Its a cute photo of them actually.
yoshichuta@icloud.com
At the Japan Today Comments , Mr.Kei would not convince unless wish you all the best , better luck next time as well !
Mr.Kei has been done great lesson so far . But still not good enough.
Marcus Clarke
The guy is a creep, I would not be surprised if the royal household paid his tuition just to get him away from her. How did he pay for that BTW. If he was a nice guy the media would portray it as a fairytale wedding and the public would love him. The Japanese public don't like this guy, the media doesn't like him, and I am sure they have reason. She has made a mistake I fear.
cleo
He won a scholarship.
The Martin Scholarship is a merit scholarship covering the full cost of tuition from Fordham Law based on his strong academic and other credentials. The Martin Scholarship is not a loan and does not need to be repaid.
https://news.law.fordham.edu/blog/2018/07/05/kei-komuro-fiance-of-princess-mako-of-japan-to-attend-fordham-law/
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Mind your own business , the press is too free.
Sal Affist
The Imperial Family may have declared her a commoner, but they won't ever let her and her husband wind up with an embarrassing ending. He'll continue to get employed, regardless of his licensing, at a salary sufficient to keep them living in style.
She'll never wind up working a normal day job.