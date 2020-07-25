Husbands happy, wives stressed over parenting during stay-home spell

About 70 percent of husbands in Japan felt more positive about child-rearing during the stay-at-home period advised by the government due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but 40 percent of wives felt stressed at having to be with their kids and husbands all the time, a private survey showed.

Of the 70 percent of male respondents, 20.9 percent said they became more proactive in looking after their children and 18.5 percent said they have deepened their bonds with them, according to the poll by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.

Meanwhile, 22 percent of female respondents said they grew irritated more often with their kids and 11.3 percent got frustrated at the way their husbands looked after them, it said.

But about half of the wives noted positive results, with 16.2 percent citing deeper bonds with their children and 12 percent becoming more attentive to what they tell them.

The major insurance company conducted an online survey from June 12 to 15 and got replies from a total of 1,100 married men and women -- 550 each -- with children up to six years old.

"Many wives may have felt stressed as the pace of their child-rearing was disrupted by their children and husbands spending longer hours at home because of nursery school closures and teleworking," Meiji Yasuda said in a report.

According to the survey, 33.5 percent of the respondents said they experienced telework as Japan was in a state of emergency over the virus through late May.

Of this figure, 88.8 percent would like to continue working from home, with 33.8 percent of them citing convenience in looking after children while working and 18.1 percent saying they wish to spend more time with their kids.

However, one in four housewives whose husbands have experienced teleworking said they do not want their husbands to continue the practice, according to the survey.

Of such wives, 36.4 percent cited a potentially negative impact on their children, saying husbands being at home all the time could spur family discord.

Some 27.3 percent referred to their husbands' inability to balance work and child-rearing.

On April 7, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures over the virus spread. The emergency, which was subsequently expanded to the entire nation, was fully lifted on May 25.

© KYODO