Hypothermia deaths in Japan 1.5 times heatstroke fatalities

Hypothermia kills around 1,000 people almost every winter in Japan, 1.5 times the number of deaths caused by heatstroke, with many elderly patients falling victim to the symptom due to isolation and poverty, according to medical and weather experts.

Hypothermia occurs when the inner body temperature falls below 35 C, causing disorder throughout the body and contrary to general belief can often strike while a person is indoors.

On a freezing day in late January, an unconscious woman in her 80s was rushed to the emergency unit of Teikyo University Hospital in Tokyo's Itabashi Ward.

The woman, who lived alone and suffered from dementia, was in shock with a body temperature of 26 C. A neighbor called for an ambulance after finding her groggy inside her home.

"This is a typical case of an elderly person who develops hypothermia. We get such patients almost every day," said Yasufumi Miyake, a professor of emergency medicine at Teikyo hospital.

Hypothermia killed about 16,000 people in Japan between 2000 and 2016, according to statistics issued by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

A survey conducted four years ago by the Japanese Association for Acute Medicine showed that of the 705 people who had been taken to 91 emergency medical units across the country, more than 70 percent, or 517, developed hypothermia while indoors.

The average age of the patients was 72.9 years old with many of them suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes or a mental disorder. Of the total figure, the death toll stood at 161.

The patients lived not only in northern Japan, where temperatures are often below zero, but also in the western and southwestern parts of the country, which are considered relatively warm regions.

Miyake said one of the major causes of hypothermia was a lack of nutrition, particularly for the elderly, as the result of poverty and isolation. "Nobody notices patients until their symptoms get serious," he said.

Fumiaki Fujibe, a professor of meteorology at Tokyo Metropolitan University, said the annual death toll by hypothermia remained around 400 up until the 1980s but soared in the 1990s in line with an increase in elderly people in Japan.

"Compared with heatstroke, deaths by hypothermia have not drawn much attention and the whole picture of the victims has not been clarified. We have to study the current situation and take countermeasures," Fujibe said.

