Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, speaks during the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Feb 13. Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili
national

IAEA chief to inspect wrecked Fukushima plant in mid-March

TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday that the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Japan in mid-March to inspect the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, more than six months after the discharge of treated radioactive water began.

During his visit, scheduled from March 12 to 14, Director General Rafael Grossi also plans to discuss the water release with Japanese government officials and exchange opinions with local leaders, she said.

"We will further strengthen our cooperation with the IAEA in a variety of fields," Kamikawa said at a press conference.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, the operator of the plant damaged by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, has been releasing the water, processed to remove most radionuclides except tritium, since last August. The fourth round of discharges is set to begin on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, the IAEA reaffirmed that the water release is consistent with international safety standards in its full report on the issue after saying in a safety report before the discharges began that the water would have "a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

China, which has opposed the water release, imposed an import ban on Japanese marine products after it started.

The Japanese government and TEPCO maintain that disposing of the treated water, a process expected to last about 30 years, is crucial for decommissioning the wrecked nuclear plant.

The processed water is diluted with seawater to one-40th of the concentration permitted under Japanese safety standards before being released via an underwater tunnel 1 kilometer off the power plant.

