IAEA, Japan agree on continuous safety review of Fukushima water

TOKYO

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has agreed with Japan on its continuous safety review of the discharge of treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the IAEA said in New York.

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima plant last month, sparking a diplomatic spat with China, Japan's biggest trade partner.

China's embassy in Japan has repeatedly said that it was not invited to take part in the international framework to monitor the water from the Fukushima plant, which it calls "contaminated".

Is the IAEA an appropriate party for assessing long-term effects of nuclear-contaminated water on the marine environment and biological health?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

