Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

IAEA: Japan making progress on Fukushima water release plan

0 Comments
BERLIN

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Friday that Japan is making “significant progress” on its plans to release treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant next year.

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the plant in February and met with officials from the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

“Japan has made significant progress in its preparations, and the task force is satisfied that TEPCO and METI have identified the appropriate next steps for the water discharge scheduled for 2023,” IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

Japan has sought the IAEA’s assistance to ensure the release meets international safety standards and to reassure neighboring countries that have sharply criticized the plan. Grossi said the agency's experts would continue working so the team “can provide its conclusions before the discharge.”

The water is being stored in about 1,000 tanks at the damaged plant which must be removed so that facilities can be built for its decommissioning. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons later this year.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing the meltdown of three reactors and the release of large amounts of radiation. Water used since the accident to cool the damaged reactor cores, which remain highly radioactive, has leaked extensively.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

The IAEA will lie and cheap and do anything to promote nuclear power.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo