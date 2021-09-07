Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Fukushima IAEA
Tanks storing water that was treated but still radioactive are seen at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture on Aug 21. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

IAEA team arrives in Japan to help prepare Fukushima water release

3 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

An International Atomic Energy Agency mission HAS arrived in Japan to help prepare for a decades-long release into the ocean of treated but still radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said.

The three-member team will meet with officials in Tokyo and travel to the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details with experts until Friday, IAEA and Japanese officials said.

The team, headed by Lydie Evrard, head of the IAEA's Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, is gathering information to prepare a review of the discharge plans.

The Japanese government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, announced plans in April to start releasing the water in the spring of 2023 so hundreds of storage tanks at the plant can be removed to make room for other facilities needed for its decommissioning.

The idea has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea.

The utility plans to send the water through an undersea tunnel and discharge it from a location about 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) away from the coastal power plant after further treating and diluting it with large amounts of seawater.

“The Agency is supporting Japan to ensure that the entire operation to discharge the water over the coming decades is conducted in a way that is consistent with international safety standards,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement. He said the team will discuss the timeline for IAEA reviews to ensure the water discharge is conducted “in a safe and transparent manner.”

Japan has requested IAEA's assistance to ensure the discharge meets international safety standards and to gain the understanding of the international community.

A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 severely damaged three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, causing contaminated cooling water to leak. The water has been stored in about 1,000 tanks which the operator says will reach their capacity late next year.

Japanese officials say disposal of the water is required for the decommissioning of the plant, and that its release into the ocean is the most realistic option.

Government and TEPCO officials say tritium, which is not harmful in small amounts, cannot be removed from the water, but all other isotopes selected for treatment can be reduced to safe levels. Controlled release of tritium from normal nuclear plants is a routine global practice, officials say.

A separate IAEA taskforce has regularly reviewed and provided technical assistance for the plant's overall decommissioning.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

The three-member team will

spend 14 days in quarantine and then

meet with officials in Tokyo and travel to the Fukushima Daiichi plant to discuss technical details with experts

oh wait....

until Friday, IAEA and Japanese officials said.

...oh, they must mean Friday the 24th....

（⌒▽⌒）

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ah, so it HAS arrived! (Line 2)

Let us hope that everyone sticks to their side of the bargain and the water is diluted and released within international limits.

(Within the limits that nuclear plants in Russia, Korea, China and Japan adhere to in their regular releases of cooling water to the ocean.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Where are these 3 people from that have arrived ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Your Summer Guide to At-Home Foot Care

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #146: Japanese Dad Realized He Came to Work with Toy Laptop

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kids’ Summer Homework in Japan: With Friends Like These

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Real Japanese Ghost Stories

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo