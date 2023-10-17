Ibaraki ranked ‘least attractive’ among Japan’s 47 prefectures in survey

Cosmos are in full bloom in Kokaigawa Fureai Park in Shimotsuma, Ibaraki Prefecture.

The results of an annual online survey ranking Japan’s "attractive prefectures” has named Ibaraki as the “least attractive,” coming in at number 47.

The survey conducted by Brand Research Institute, a private research company, ranks the attractiveness and name recognition of all 47 prefectures. The survey conducted in June and July received around 34,000 valid responses.

This year, Ibaraki replaced Saga Prefecture as the least attractive. Saga ranked 46th (Ibaraki's spot last year).

At the other end, Hokkaido reigned supreme as the most attractive prefecture for the 15th consecutive year, followed by Kyoto and Okinawa in second and third place.

The annual survey has not been without controversy, with some Ibaraki prefectural residents commenting “Our attractiveness is not being fully conveyed, and we’d like to get the word out.”

Others have taken the ranking in stride by stating, “Perhaps we don’t need to worry about things like the liveability factors or number of tourists.”

Either way, the reaction to this ranking always comes with mixed reviews.

© Japan Today