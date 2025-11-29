Imperial Palace in Tokyo opens section for public to view fall foliage

People view autumn foliage on the Imperial Palace's Inui Street in Tokyo on Saturday as it is opened to the public through Dec 7.

The Imperial Palace in Tokyo opened its Inui Street to the public for fall foliage viewing on Saturday, allowing visitors to stroll among colorful maple trees until Dec 7.

Around 500 people had gathered when the 750-meter route from the Sakashita gate to the Inui gate opened at 9 a.m., with many pausing to take photos of the red and yellow leaves with their smartphones. No advance registration is required.

"The fall colors are even more vibrant than last year," said Takayoshi Otsubo, 73, who came with his wife from Chiba.

The opening of the route, which began in 2014 to commemorate the 80th birthday of the former Emperor Akihito, occurs twice a year during the cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons.

