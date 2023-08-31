In Japan, a third of today's 18-year-old women may not have children: study

About a third of 18-year-old women in Japan may never have children, a government institute said on Wednesday, in the latest data spelling an uphill battle to reverse a dwindling population in the world's third-largest economy.
The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research (IPSS) estimated in a report that 33.4% of women born in 2005 would be childless. The most optimistic scenario had that number at 24.6% and the worst at 42%.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in June promised to tackle the population crisis with "unprecedented" measures including bigger payouts for families with three or more children.
A Kyodo News poll published shortly after, however, showed that about two-thirds of the public were not hopeful the policies would be effective.
"With the rising cost of living, I don't think people feel they can afford to or comfortably say they want to have children," 23-year-old Anna Tanaka told Reuters.
The number of children in Japan has been falling for more than four decades as the appetite for marriage and parenting has waned and financial worries have grown, surveys show.
The IPSS determines the expected percentage of childless women by taking into account factors such as age of marriage in estimating the fertility rate.
Miho Iwasawa, the IPSS's director of population dynamics research, said people were getting married later, leading to a decline in births.
In 2020, women got married for the first time at an average age of 29.4, or 3.9 years later than in 1985, government data shows. Marrying in one's late-30s often results in just one child, if any, Iwasawa said.
That trend could itself be causing a vicious cycle of fewer children begetting fewer children, said Takuya Hoshino, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
As people have fewer children, they are able to spend more on each child than families have in the past. That drives up the average cost of raising a child for the broader population, putting some people off from having children, he said.
Tuition at private universities jumped five-fold between 1975 and 2021, and by 19 times at public universities, data shows.
"The challenge is that no single cause can be identified for the declining birthrate," Iwasawa said.
Japan's population of 126.15 million in 2020 is projected to fall to 87 million by 2070, IPSS said.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
4 Comments
Login to comment
gaijinpapa
Women were made to have children. This is insane.
sakurasuki
It's environment that made them the opposite, no work life balance environment, low wages, rising price, why any policy maker would expect Japan people want more and more children?
falseflagsteve
Many young men are what they call Soy Boys or Girly Men according to Arnie. They lack testosterone, it’s fallen by 50% since the 70’s you see. It down almost entirely by the modern process food diet and possibly other factors such as packaging used for these products.
Also the government huge little assistance to young couples that wish to have a child, it’s very expensive in Japan and school uniform and equipment can cost a fortune. Things need to change to being up the birth rate.
A good idea would be for mothers with a partner below a certain income been given a paid amount to raise the child until it goes to school.
TrevorPeace
"The challenge is that no single cause can be identified for the declining birthrate," pontificates the 'expert'.
But there actually is a single cause - the late but lovely awareness on the part of Japan's youth that the old ways of hundreds of years of subjugation by their elders has no real purpose. They're developing their own sensibilities and individuality. And the old farts can't understand that.