People drink by a table outside a bar after 8 p.m., the time the government has asked restaurants and bars to close by, in Tokyo on Jan 15. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

In Tokyo, some drink on despite gov't request for bars to close at 8 p.m.

7 Comments
By Irene Wang and Daniel Leussink
TOKYO

For Yuki Hamazono, it was a relief to find bars and restaurants in Tokyo flouting the Japanese government's request to close by 8 p.m.

The 30-year-old financial trader was one of many people out in the Shimbashi nightlife district during the first weekend of an expanded state of emergency, with the government pleading for residents to stay home to contain the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures on Jan 7. He expanded it to 11 prefectures accounting for 55% of the population last Wednesday. Unlike in many other countries with mandatory lockdowns, Japanese authorities legally can only urge people to stay at home and businesses to close.

While compliance has been high - most of Shimbashi's karaoke bars and izakaya taverns were closed on Friday night - more people appear to be ignoring the state of emergency this time than one last year.

"There are people who can't have dinner until after 8 p.m., including me," Hamazono said, citing his working hours. He and a friend were looking for a place to duck into among a jumble of izakayas on Shimbashi's narrow streets.

Nearby, touts called out on the street, advertising places that were still open.

Authorities have worried about the potential spread of infection at bars and restaurants. In Shimbashi, many drinking spots are cramped and with poor ventilation.

The government has offered subsidies to establishments that close on time, but some say it's not enough, and worry about losing customers.

"Though there are subsidies, for restaurants and bars the relationships of trust are important," said Yuji Tobe, a 34-year-old barman in a standing-only drinking spot, where wooden tabletops rest on stacks of plastic crates. "We have a bond with our customers."

Tobe's bar was nominally closed, although two regulars were still being served.

Some criticize what they call a half-hearted government response. Suga has been accused of being slow to act out of fear of damaging the economy. His support has plunged.

"It's unclear whether getting the economy going or stopping corona comes first," said a man who gave his name only as Kazumasa. He was queuing for one of the restaurants serving yakitori, skewers of grilled chicken, under the train tracks

The government is considering an amendment to give authorities more power to enforce a lockdown, the minister in charge of administrative and regulatory reform, Taro Kono, told Reuters.

Until then, it seems likely that many will keep drinking.

"There are many times we need to talk business over drinks. That kind of communication is necessary to do business," said 48-year-old Motoki Mori, the owner of an event production company who was headed to a bar with his business partner. "I don't think you can put a cut-off time on that."

© (Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

There are people who can't have dinner until after 8 p.m., including me," Hamazono said, citing his working hours. 

Two words: take out

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Or learn to cook.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It isn’t a necessity to go drinking. You can buy stuff from a supermarket etc and then go home and eat it.

But theres also people there and your item has been touched by many people before you.

If your having a drink with someone you would be seeing anyways to talk to, you’re now doing it without a mask, sometimes in close quarters.

It’s also easy to see why someone who has a 1% chance of being hospitalized by covid tries to still live their lives.

Everyone has their own priorities and risk management style so at least its not that you get arrested or anything like that.

Sport events, Schools, Temple Holidays and everyday train and bus rush hour is on! Supermarkets and Shotengais are packed. Theres no government action to support people actually staggering hours or commutes.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

What's the difference between drinking before and after 8pm?

Just do whatever you think is better for you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nobody tells me what I can and cannot do.

Except my wife, that is. Me、being a 恐妻家。

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

What absolute morons.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well of course. That's what happens when the SOE doesn't really mean anything. The gov just urges- nothing more. The schools and other businesses remain open, so its easy to see why the bars will flout the gov's urge.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

