Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Increased screen time from age 1 affects later development: study

3 Comments
TOKYO

Increased television and DVD screen time from age 1 will negatively affect toddlers' later development, a recent study by a children's health research group shows in a medical journal.

A prior study in Canada had found the effects of screen time on children aged 2 to 5. The latest research reveals the impact on toddlers as young as 1 for the first time.

Based on data from 57,980 children and mothers from a national birth cohort, the Japan Environment and Children's Study, the responses were collected from among five categories according to screen exposure time from none to over four hours.

Researchers from Chiba University and a national child health center in Japan assessed the development of problem-solving skills, personal and social skills, communication skills, gross motor skills like jumping and fine motor skills such as picking up objects.

The study, published last month in the online edition of JAMA Pediatrics, a journal of the American Medical Association, found greater screen time for children aged 1 was associated with a higher risk of developmental delay at age 2 in the communication, problem-solving, and personal and social skills domains.

Regarding the risk of developmental delay at age 4, associations were identified in the communication and problem-solving domains.

Children with higher scores in communication had shorter screen exposure time. Higher developmental performance was associated with the presence of an older sibling and frequent reading to the child, among others, according to the study.

"I hope this study will help think about media exposure at home," said Midori Yamamoto, a member of the group and assistant professor at Chiba University's Center for Preventive Medical Sciences.

She hopes to look into the effects of smartphones in the future, as the latest study focuses on children born between 2011 and 2014 and does not reflect the device's impact.

Another group member, Hidetoshi Mezawa, a doctor at the National Center for Child Health and Development, said behind increased screen time are parents who are isolated from society.

"It's necessary for society as a whole to consider solutions," he said.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Our kids have no more than 1 hour screen time each week and they did not start until they were 3.

We see a lot of parents giving their kids screens to use for hours at a time.

Just turns them into zombies.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Noooo..... surely not! would never have dreamt it! but then, I'm not a paediatrician.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

communication, problem-solving, and personal and social skills domains.

No doubts it is true but can we just blame the devices? Older sibling and reading to a child have also been isolated here which suggests there is an absence of something for many kids that impinge on social skills and communication, rather than it just being exposure to devices. This may even be the case without screens. Overloading kids with school 'busy' work, could be one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Worst Tourist Traps and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yutoku Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Friendly Fusion Izakaya: Tokyo’s Bal Scene Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

Sofukuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find Good Real Estate Agents in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What to Prepare For a Japanese Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo