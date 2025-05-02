 Japan Today
national

India, Brunei open expo pavilions; Nepal's not ready due to unpaid fees for builders

OSAKA

The India and Brunei pavilions for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka opened Thursday, leaving Nepal as the only overseas participant with an unopened pavilion 18 days into the global event.

The Indian pavilion, showcasing a blend of traditional arts, cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, attracted a flock of visitors once the park opened at 9 a.m.

"I was able to sense both the heritage and near future (of the country)," said Takayuki Kishida, a 21-year-old university student from Shimamoto, Osaka Prefecture.

India's pavilion is categorized as Type X, for which the participant decorates the interior and exterior of a simple structure built by the expo organizer.

India shifted its course from building a self-built Type A pavilion but was still unable to complete the construction work before the April 13 opening.

Brunei, meanwhile, is part of the "Commons" pavilion, where participants install their booths in a shared space.

The construction of the Nepali pavilion has been suspended due to unpaid fees for the builders.

The six-month event on Yumeshima, a man-made island in Osaka Bay, is expected to draw over 28 million visitors through Oct. 13.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
