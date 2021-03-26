Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Indictment dropped against 17-year-old boy whose suicide leap killed woman

OSAKA

The Osaka District Court has dropped an indictment against a deceased 17-year-old boy who killed himself and a 19-year-old woman when he landed on her after jumping from a building in Osaka last year.  

Police initially sent papers on the boy to prosecutors, charging him with manslaughter, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct 23. The boy jumped from HEP FIVE, a shopping mall and entertainment complex, in Kita Ward, and hit the woman who was walking below. The boy, who was a high school student, and the woman were taken to hospital where the boy died about 40 minutes later. The woman, who was a university student from Hyogo Prefecture, fell into a coma and died the next day.

The boy jumped from the 10th floor, leaving his tote bag containing his ID and personal belongings there.

Access to the 10th floor rooftop is not available to the public. However, there is a staff elevator which the boy is believed to have used to get to the 10th floor. As he opened the door to the rooftop area, an alarm went off, but by the time security guards arrived, he had already jumped.

HEP FIVE is a famous Osaka entertainment landmark with a ferris wheel on its roof. It is located near Osaka and Umeda stations.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people here to help. Click here for more info.

