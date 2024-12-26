 Japan Today
Influenza cases soar in Tokyo

TOKYO

The number of influenza patients reported in Tokyo in the week ending Dec 22 has doubled from the previous week, exceeding the warning level, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday.

The government is calling on people to take infection prevention measures during the New Year holidays.

According to the Tokyo government, the number of influenza patients reported in Tokyo in the week ending on the 22nd was 40.02 per medical institution, exceeding the warning level of 30.

The increase is about 131% from the previous week.

This is the first time since early February 2019 that the warning level has been exceeded in Tokyo.

Looking at the number of patients by age, the majority are 14 years old or younger, and a total of 767 class closures have been reported in elementary and junior high schools.

