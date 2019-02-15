Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Initial medical examination fee to rise by ¥60 after consumption tax hike in October

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory committee for the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, has announced that medical fees will rise to reflect the 10% consumption tax hike from Oct 1.

A patient’s initial examination fee will rise by 60 yen to 2,880 yen, while subsequent visits will increase by 10 yen to 730 yen. For example, a person with health insurance who currently pays 30% of the cost for treatment and medicine will see their initial examination fee increase by 18 yen to 864 yen and follow-up consultations increase by 3 yen to 219 yen.

While the cost of medical treatment in Japan cannot be legally taxed, medical institutions will be hit with the higher tax burden when purchasing equipment and supplies from October. Therefore, in order to alleviate this consumption tax dilemma, medical institutions have decided to boost the cost of medical examinations, subsequent consultations and basic hospitalization fees.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

All part of the scam. Also keep an eye on how the food products you buy shrink in size further with a rounded up price increase.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Tempting Customers With Comfort And Affordable Luxury With Silk Importer Daisy King

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

3 Games to Help Defeat Japanese Study Fatigue

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Live

Hay Fever Season in Tokyo Has Officially Begun

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Otaki Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Live

Terrace House Announces New Series in Tokyo Debuting this May on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon