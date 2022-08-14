Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Injured motorcyclist returned to accident scene after hospital refuses to take him due to positive COVID test

0 Comments
HYOGO

An ambulance in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, returned an injured motorcyclist to where he had been in an accident after a hospital refused to admit him because he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Amagasaki fire department, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the accident along National Route No. 2 at around 11:50 p.m. on Aug 5. Kyodo News reported that a 21-year-old university student riding a motorcycle had collided with a car. A friend of the student, who had been riding alongside him, called 119.

When paramedics from Naka Fire Station arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist complained of an injured leg and was showing fever-like symptoms. The hospital where the ambulance was headed told the crew that the patient would be accepted if he tested negative for the coronavirus. He was given an antigen test while on the way to the hospital. However, he tested positive and was denied entry into the medical facility.

According to the paramedics, the student’s condition appeared stable, so they took him back to the accident scene with his consent. In the early hours of Aug 6, he began complaining of neck and back pain, and his father, who had picked him up at the accident scene, made an emergency call.

This time, an ambulance took him to a different hospital in Nishinomiya, where medical staff confirmed that he had suffered a fractured leg.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

An ambulance in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, returned an injured motorcyclist to where he had been in an accident after a hospital refused to admit him because he tested positive for COVID-19.

In B4:

COVID is just a cold.

The Japanese hospital system has few serious cases.

You just need to not be overweight and have comorbidities and a strong immune system.

Japan has handled the COVID pandemic better than anywhere else ! This happens in the West all the time!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Digital Art

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Explore Japan’s Lesser-Known Spots in Comfort with a Motorhome

GaijinPot Blog

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Surf, Sun and Save: Discounts for Kanagawa Beaches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo