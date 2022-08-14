Injured motorcyclist returned to accident scene after hospital refuses to take him due to positive COVID test

An ambulance in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, returned an injured motorcyclist to where he had been in an accident after a hospital refused to admit him because he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Amagasaki fire department, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the accident along National Route No. 2 at around 11:50 p.m. on Aug 5. Kyodo News reported that a 21-year-old university student riding a motorcycle had collided with a car. A friend of the student, who had been riding alongside him, called 119.

When paramedics from Naka Fire Station arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist complained of an injured leg and was showing fever-like symptoms. The hospital where the ambulance was headed told the crew that the patient would be accepted if he tested negative for the coronavirus. He was given an antigen test while on the way to the hospital. However, he tested positive and was denied entry into the medical facility.

According to the paramedics, the student’s condition appeared stable, so they took him back to the accident scene with his consent. In the early hours of Aug 6, he began complaining of neck and back pain, and his father, who had picked him up at the accident scene, made an emergency call.

This time, an ambulance took him to a different hospital in Nishinomiya, where medical staff confirmed that he had suffered a fractured leg.

