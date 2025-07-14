 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Diving instructor dies in sea off Wakayama coast

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A 39-year-old man, who was a diving instructor, died after getting into difficulties in the sea in Tanabe Bay in Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Yuki Moriuchi, from Osaka, had been on a boat with two other diving instructors and 11 clients about one kilometer offshore, Sankei Shimbun reported. After finishing a dive, the other instructors noticed that Moriuchi had not surfaced, so they searched for him and called the police at 11:15 a.m.

Divers found Moriuchi in a state of cardiac arrest at around 12 noon. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The sea at the time was calm. The Tanabe Coast Guard is currently investigating the details of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo