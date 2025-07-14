Diving instructor dies in sea off Wakayama coast

A 39-year-old man, who was a diving instructor, died after getting into difficulties in the sea in Tanabe Bay in Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, Yuki Moriuchi, from Osaka, had been on a boat with two other diving instructors and 11 clients about one kilometer offshore, Sankei Shimbun reported. After finishing a dive, the other instructors noticed that Moriuchi had not surfaced, so they searched for him and called the police at 11:15 a.m.

Divers found Moriuchi in a state of cardiac arrest at around 12 noon. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The sea at the time was calm. The Tanabe Coast Guard is currently investigating the details of the incident.

