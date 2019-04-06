Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Insurance industry to set guideline on 'genetic discrimination'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's insurance industry will establish a business guideline banning life and medical insurers from collecting or using personal genetic information for decisions regarding eligibility for coverage and premiums to prevent "genetic discrimination," sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The Life Insurance Association of Japan has said its member firms do not use genetic information to make decisions about coverage, but people with genetic diseases and private groups supporting them have voiced concerns about discrimination in the absence of a law prohibiting insurers from gaining such data.

The industry group will state in its guideline that its member firms will continue their practice of providing insurance policies without collecting or relying on genetic information, according to the sources.

It will urge insurers not to use data from genetic testing even if people looking to purchase policies voluntarily offer their genetic data, they said.

In a Japanese government survey in 2017 on use of genetic information involving some 11,000 people, about 300 of them said they have experienced discriminatory treatment by insurance companies.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy Your Dream Home in Japan: And How to Leverage Your Residency Status to Get Better Financing

Apr 11th (Thur), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Check out these costumes from Kyoto University’s cosplay-themed graduation

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Driving In Japan: From Obtaining Your License To Navigating The Roads

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES