Int'l air passengers at Japan airports tank 97% over New Year holidays

The numbers of international flight passengers using three major airports in Japan during the New Year holidays tanked about 97 percent from a year earlier, immigration authorities said, with border controls remaining tightened in Japan and other countries due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The preliminary figure of those travelling through Narita airport located in the outskirts of Tokyo from Dec 25 to Jan 3 fell 96.5 percent to 36,570 from the same period a year earlier, the Tokyo regional bureau of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said.

Of this number, 24,140 or roughly two-thirds were foreigners, while among outbound passengers travelers to mainland China were the most at 3,800, followed by 3,400 to the United States and 1,200 to South Korea.

At Haneda airport in Tokyo, international air passengers totaled 15,910 during the holiday period, down 97.0 percent, according to the bureau.

The number plunged 99 percent to 7,760 at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, the lowest since it opened in 1994, according to the Osaka regional bureau of the agency.

Japan has maintained a ban on entries of foreign tourists as seen in some other countries, though it recently relaxed rules for business people and students from Taiwan and 10 Asian countries such as mainland China and South Korea.

The government imposed a temporary ban on new arrivals of foreign nationals coming for purposes such as business or study initially from Britain, and then around the world by late December following the discovery of new coronavirus variants.

Existing foreign residents and Japanese nationals have still been allowed to enter.

© KYODO