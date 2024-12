Four countries, including Iran and South Africa, have decided to withdraw from the World Expo scheduled for next year in Osaka, Japan, the organizer said Friday.

Botswana and El Salvador will also not participate in the expo to be hosted by the western city, according to the Japan Association for the International Exposition.

So far, a total of 12 countries have pulled out, but with Cabo Verde newly added to the list, 158 are set to take part in the event.

