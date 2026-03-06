Iranians in Japan to be granted extension of stay as war continues

Japan will flexibly grant stay extensions to Iranians in Japan on short-term visas if requested, the justice minister said Friday, given the difficulty of returning home due to U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

At a session of the House of Representatives budget committee, the minister, Hiroshi Hiraguchi, said he urged relevant departments to handle applications from Iranian citizens with consideration.

There are about 4,700 Iranians in Japan, according to the Immigration Services Agency's data for the end of June 2025.

People have been stranded due to flight suspensions and airport closures in many parts of the world, especially in Gulf states.

Due to the unstable situation in Myanmar caused by the 2021 coup, Japan has allowed Myanmar citizens to extend their residency and work permits as emergency evacuation measures.

When asked to comment on a proposal by Centrist Reform Alliance lawmaker Toru Kunishige to treat Iranians similarly, Hiraguchi said only that it should be considered.

