 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Iranians in Japan to be granted extension of stay as war continues

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will flexibly grant stay extensions to Iranians in Japan on short-term visas if requested, the justice minister said Friday, given the difficulty of returning home due to U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

At a session of the House of Representatives budget committee, the minister, Hiroshi Hiraguchi, said he urged relevant departments to handle applications from Iranian citizens with consideration.

There are about 4,700 Iranians in Japan, according to the Immigration Services Agency's data for the end of June 2025.

People have been stranded due to flight suspensions and airport closures in many parts of the world, especially in Gulf states.

Due to the unstable situation in Myanmar caused by the 2021 coup, Japan has allowed Myanmar citizens to extend their residency and work permits as emergency evacuation measures.

When asked to comment on a proposal by Centrist Reform Alliance lawmaker Toru Kunishige to treat Iranians similarly, Hiraguchi said only that it should be considered.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, suited to Japan’s climate. Now on New Life Sale up to 50% off—plus an extra 10% with code TODAY10.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japan will give sucking teeth expression, while eye gazing to the right wing group.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog