Israel embassy refuses to accept A-bomb survivors' statement on Iran war

The Israeli embassy in Tokyo has refused to accept a statement from four atomic bomb survivors' groups in Japan that criticized attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, one of the groups said Saturday.

The document was returned to the groups in Nagasaki Prefecture by the post office, which said the embassy "refuses to accept" it, according to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council. Nagasaki was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb after Hiroshima in the closing days of World War II.

Shigemitsu Tanaka, the 85-year-old head of the council, said, "The document was sent back without even being read. I think they are becoming closed-minded."

Earlier this month, the four organizations, which have engaged in activities to promote peace, issued a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran that began in late February, condemning the attacks as outrageous.

The groups have sent the statement to the embassies of the countries involved.

Japan's leading atomic bomb survivors group Nihon Hidankyo, which won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize for its activism, has also issued a statement demanding a cease-fire and accusing the United States and Israel of carrying out what it calls "preemptive strikes on Iran that disregard international law."

© KYODO