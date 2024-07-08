Israel to attend Hiroshima peace ceremony amid call for cease-fire

The western Japanese city of Hiroshima on Monday announced that Israel has expressed its intention to attend the Aug. 6 annual peace ceremony commemorating the atomic bomb attack on the city, bringing the number of countries slated to take part to a record high of 115.

The invitation to Israel, widely regarded as a nuclear-armed state, included a call for an immediate cease-fire to the conflict in the Palestinian territory, which has drawn increasing international opposition.

A total of 115 nations and the European Union are slated to participate in the ceremony, up from the previous record 111 and the EU in 2023, according to the city.

Among the nuclear powers, Britain and France plan on attending, and arrangements are being made for the United States, while China has not responded.

Of the countries that have not signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, India said it will participate, while Pakistan and North Korea have not responded.

The Hiroshima city government has been accused of having a double standard by some residents and activists, as Russia and Belarus have been barred from the ceremony for three consecutive years over the invasion of Ukraine.

"We believe that they will attend after seriously taking our thoughts into account," a city official said of the invitation to Israel in a press conference.

Israel began military operations in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for attacks on civilians by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, the Nagasaki city government has said it has yet to invite Israel to its Aug. 9 ceremony amid debate over whether to do so.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki became the first cities to have an atomic bomb dropped on them on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, respectively. Each year, delegates from countries and regions across the world are invited to attend the peace ceremonies to pray for the victims and affirm that humanity cannot coexist with nuclear arms.

