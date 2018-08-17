Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Twitter/@rinyu_kurodake
national

It’s already snowing in Hokkaido

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

We can’t over-emphasize how hot Japan is this summer. Anime figures have melted and food has been cooked on car roofs as the intense rays of the sun mercilessly roast the nation.

A time-tested strategy to beat the heat is to take a trip to Hokkaido during summer vacation. Aside from expansive bucolic views and an unhurried atmosphere, Japan’s northern island is always several degrees cooler than the Tokyo area, making it a great destination for those who spend summer wishing they were in the spring or autumn instead. Right now, though, there’s one part of Hokkaido that looks positively wintery.

The above photos were posted by Rinyu Kanko, the travel provider that operates the Daisetsuzan Sounkyo Kurodake Ropeway and manages its official Twitter account (@rinyu_kurodake). The snow-covered snapshots were taken on Friday morning, the same day on which Tokyo was 30 degrees Celsius and Nagoya, another of Japan’s largest cities, was 35 Celsius.

Seen in the background is Kurodake Ishimuro, a lodge built at an altitude of 1,900 meters in the Daisetsuzan mountain range. The lodge is about a 700-foot walk from the peak of the mountain it sits on, and freezing overnight temperatures coincided with early-morning rainfall, blanketing the area in snow despite there still being a few weeks of summer left.

The frozen scenery represents the earliest snowfall since records began being kept in 1974, coming four days earlier than the previous mark of August 21 in 2002. Beautiful as it is, visitors to the area are advised to be careful of their footing, as rain continues to fall on the icy terrain, and to take cautions against hypothermia, since staying clothed is just as important in cold conditions as it is in hot ones.

Source: Twitter/@rinyu_kurodake, Livedoor News/Tenki.jp via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- It’s so hot in Japan that people are cooking food in/on their cars【Photos】

-- Hokkaido’s Shikaribetsuko Kotan — the beautiful village of ice that melts away in the spring

-- 10 girls rushed to hospital for heatstroke after Tokyo high school’s non-air-conditioned assembly

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel