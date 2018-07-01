Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

JAL, ANA start new carry-on luggage checks for powders

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways Co on Saturday started new security checks for powdery substances in carry-on luggage of passengers taking U.S.-bound flights.

Under the new regulations introduced at the request of the U.S. government, passengers will not be allowed to bring more than 350 milliliters of powder-like substances into the cabin in their hand luggage.

Items subject to the new regulations include sugar, salt, flour and cosmetics. Passengers can travel with these items if they put them in their checked luggage.

Baby formula, medicines and cremains will be allowed in hand luggage if deemed safe, according to the airline companies.

Certain types of powders can be used to make improvised explosive devices.

Six Japanese airports have flights departing for and arriving from the United States -- New Chitose, Haneda, Narita, Chubu, Kansai and Fukuoka.

According to airport officials, screening for powder is conducted near the boarding gates on the hand luggage of randomly selected passengers who have already been through the security gates.

The latest measure follows another-U.S.-requested airport security check introduced last July to detect for possible explosives in electronic devices such as laptop computers and tablets.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unzen Toy Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

5 Mobile Apps to Help Improve Your Japanese Kana and Kanji on the Go

GaijinPot Blog

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo