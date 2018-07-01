JAL, ANA start new carry-on luggage checks for powders

Japan Airlines Co and All Nippon Airways Co on Saturday started new security checks for powdery substances in carry-on luggage of passengers taking U.S.-bound flights.

Under the new regulations introduced at the request of the U.S. government, passengers will not be allowed to bring more than 350 milliliters of powder-like substances into the cabin in their hand luggage.

Items subject to the new regulations include sugar, salt, flour and cosmetics. Passengers can travel with these items if they put them in their checked luggage.

Baby formula, medicines and cremains will be allowed in hand luggage if deemed safe, according to the airline companies.

Certain types of powders can be used to make improvised explosive devices.

Six Japanese airports have flights departing for and arriving from the United States -- New Chitose, Haneda, Narita, Chubu, Kansai and Fukuoka.

According to airport officials, screening for powder is conducted near the boarding gates on the hand luggage of randomly selected passengers who have already been through the security gates.

The latest measure follows another-U.S.-requested airport security check introduced last July to detect for possible explosives in electronic devices such as laptop computers and tablets.

