national

JAL flew some domestic flights without required checks

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co flew some domestic flights without the required checks by mechanics, Japan's transport ministry said Friday.

The ministry has decided to order JAL Engineering Co, the airlines' maintenance unit, to improve business operations later Friday, it said, although the flights were not affected by the negligence.

The person in charge of maintenance failed to carry out required work, such as data-logging and checking the exterior of the aircraft, for a flight from Haneda airport to the southwestern city of Kumamoto in September, the ministry said.

The employee reported it to their superior, who, thinking it would not be a problem if the maintenance work were carried out later in the day, did not stop the flight, according to the ministry.

A maintenance log was also deleted from the company's internal system, it said.

"..although the flights were not affected by the negligence"

Need to insert the adverb "luckily" in this sentence from the article...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

