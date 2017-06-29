JAL, flight attendant reach settlement in pregnancy harassment lawsuit

A Japan Airlines (JAL) female flight attendant who filed a lawsuit against the company after she was ordered to take a leave of absence following her pregnancy has reached a settlement with the airline.

In 2014, Tomoko Jinno, 42, learned she was pregnant and requested to be transferred to ground duties. However, Jinno said that the company ordered her to take a temporary leave of absence and stay home, Fuji TV reported. She said that after she declined to do so, she was subjected to pregnancy discrimination. Subsequently, Jinno sued JAL for “maternity harassment” for rejecting her request for light duties during the duration of her pregnancy.

The settlement now states that all JAL flight attendants who apply for ground duties will be granted their request. A company spokesperson said, “We hope to take the initiative in continuing to improve our organization in the future.”

