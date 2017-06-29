Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL, flight attendant reach settlement in pregnancy harassment lawsuit

TOKYO

A Japan Airlines (JAL) female flight attendant who filed a lawsuit against the company after she was ordered to take a leave of absence following her pregnancy has reached a settlement with the airline.

In 2014, Tomoko Jinno, 42, learned she was pregnant and requested to be transferred to ground duties. However, Jinno said that the company ordered her to take a temporary leave of absence and stay home, Fuji TV reported. She said that after she declined to do so, she was subjected to pregnancy discrimination. Subsequently, Jinno sued JAL for “maternity harassment” for rejecting her request for light duties during the duration of her pregnancy.

The settlement now states that all JAL flight attendants who apply for ground duties will be granted their request. A company spokesperson said, “We hope to take the initiative in continuing to improve our organization in the future.”

Stupid dinosaur airline. The bankruptcy didn't fix a thing in the stupid management's head.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

JAL is an example of many industries and major corporations, they pay lip service to the needs of their staff and toss them under the bus when they are done with them!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

In these cases, they should be forced to make public what the reasoning for denying her request was in the first place. I'd be interested to know what the manager who's decision it was has got to say about it.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Jinno sued JAL for “maternity harassment” for rejecting her request for light duties during the duration of her pregnancy

This is pretty serious. This implies that they kept her in "heavy" duties during her pregnancy, that could have resulted in higher stress, worse body health, injury, etc., which could have had extremely adverse effects on the unborn baby. Hopefully there weren't any complications otherwise the settlement likely would have been considerable.

I do wonder how much the settlement was in the end though

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I know what is Japan when it comes to term ( Harassment )- my sleeping pills can tell me about it !

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Probably much like the other terrible airline story of forcing the disabled man to crawl up the stairs Im guessing this largely stems from the real issue of people being not being able or encouraged to think creatively, quickly and be responsible for decisions in Japanese companies.

There probably wasn't an existing policy for such a situation so rather than work something out the only "solution" was to keep doing your job or go on leave.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The GGs take a hit again. Well done that woman!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

