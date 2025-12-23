 Japan Today
national

JAL flight crew member injured likely due to turbulence on flight from U.S.

1 Comment
TOKYO

A flight attendant on a Japan Airlines flight from the United States broke her right foot possibly due to turbulence, Japan's transportation ministry said Tuesday.

The Boeing 787, carrying a total of 198 passengers and crew, was more than seven hours into its flight to Narita airport near Tokyo from San Francisco when turbulence likely caused the worker to fall, resulting in severe injury, according to the ministry and the carrier.

At the time, the plane was 11,600 meters over the Pacific, with the light instructing passengers to fasten their seat belts turned on.

The plane landed at Narita about three and a half hours later, on Monday afternoon.

The Japan Transport Safety Board, the arm of the ministry that investigates transport accidents, has assigned two investigators to the case.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

A flight experience that everyone inside the plane will remember.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

