JAL starts operating passenger jet featuring Disney characters

Japan Airlines Co on Friday commenced flights of a passenger jet with livery featuring Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the opening of Tokyo Disney Resort.

Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck also feature on the exterior of the 252-seat Boeing 767-300ER, with beverages served to passengers in Disney paper cups.

The special aircraft will only fly on domestic routes. The first flight bound for Fukuoka took off from Tokyo's Haneda airport shortly after noon. It is the first time since 2015 that JAL has operated a Disney-themed plane.

Yuji Akasaka, JAL president, said he was satisfied with the way the plane looks and wants to further celebrate the 35th anniversary of the amusement park.

Kyoichiro Uenishi, head of Oriental Land Co, which operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, said he was happy that the design on the aircraft was "highly colorful."

JAL has been an official sponsor of Tokyo Disney Resort since its opening in 1983. In 2015, the airline introduced four passenger planes featuring Duffy the Disney Bear.

