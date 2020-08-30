Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL tests new contactless tech for check-in to ease virus concerns

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co has recently introduced self service check-in machines equipped with motion sensors, which enable customers to complete procedures without touching the screen, to help prevent coronavirus infection.

Through the use of infrared technology, which captures finger motion, customers are able to make their selections by holding their finger 3 centimeters away from the screen. Two touchless kiosks are available at Tokyo's Haneda airport Terminal 1 during the trial period through Sept 15, JAL said.

The device allows users to scroll through texts and press digital buttons by simply moving their fingers in front of the screen as they would do with a conventional touch panel, according to the airline, who said ground staff are available nearby for guidance.

JAL said it will consider whether to fully introduce the touchless check-in kiosks based on user response and feedback. The device was developed by Mitsubishi Electric Information Systems Corp and Oki Electric Industry Co.

"We will make every effort so passengers feel safe in this difficult time with the new coronavirus," a company spokeswoman said.

Fears about virus infection have drastically reduced demand for air travel in Japan, and JAL have said they will operate 63 percent of their normal domestic flight schedule for September.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
If it is one thing I dislike,it is self-service check in machines...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

