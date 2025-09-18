JAL to impose pay cuts on 37 executives after pilot drinking episode

Japan Airlines Co said Wednesday that it will cut the pay of 37 executives, including its president and all board members, after a captain scheduled to fly an international flight drank alcohol before duty, causing delays of up to 20 hours.
The major Japanese carrier took the unusual step of disciplining all board directors and executive officers following a number of alcohol-related incidents, with JAL saying, "Internal reforms to raise safety awareness were insufficient."
Last week, Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism reprimanded the airline and urged it to report back on preventive measures.
JAL said President Mitsuko Tottori's salary will be cut by 30 percent for two months, while an executive overseeing safety and another in charge of flight operations will have their pay reduced by 20 percent for one month.
All other directors and executive officers will see their compensation cut by 10 percent.
In the latest case, three flights from Hawaii to Japan were delayed -- two by about 18 hours -- after the captain violated JAL's rules by drinking alcohol the day before duty.
In December last year, two pilots slated to fly from Melbourne, Australia, to Narita near Tokyo failed pre-flight alcohol tests, delaying the flight's departure by more than three hours.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
Great idea. JAL should punish everybody in the company, on down to the office receptionists. Oh, here's another idea: how about firing the drunken pilots -- INSTEAD OF ALLOWING THEM TO KEEP FLYING.
Gazman
Wouldn’t it be better to fire the pilots for breaking company rules? It’d be a good incentive for other pilots to follow the companies safety rules.
sakurasuki
Sorry but those 37 execs has nothing to do with one pilot who didn't pass alcohol test.
Just show solidarity of remorse basically. This kind of move won't exist in other part of the world due to effectiveness.
quercetum
If a student cheats on a test, the whole class gets a zero. Makes perfect sense in Japan or at least at JAL.
There’s a whisper of something older than corporate policy—a trace of village thinking. The idea that when one falters, all must reflect. That the soil, not just the seed, bears responsibility.
Maybe in the village, when the harvest fails, the elders don’t ask which farmer erred. They ask what the village forgot. Should JAL?