A JAL plane takes off from Haneda airport in Tokyo. Image: iStock/Boarding1Now
national

JAL toughens liver function checks to suspend risky pilots over alcohol

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co said Tuesday it will suspend high-risk pilots if their liver functions deteriorate beyond certain levels, as the troubled carrier announced stricter safety measures after international flights were delayed due to drinking incident involving a pilot.

JAL submitted a set of measures to prevent a repeat of the latest case in August, in which the pilot drank alcohol and was unable to operate a flight from Hawaii to Japan. The lapse prompted the transport ministry to reprimand the airline and require it to report on safety steps to avoid a recurrence.

Six pilots have already been suspended from flying, according to JAL.

A series of drinking incidents involving pilots have hit JAL and the most recent one came despite its efforts to root out such episodes.

While acknowledging that its measures so far against preflight drinking by pilots have not been effective, it admitted fault for having unilaterally imposed stricter rules on its employees without proper consultation.

In its report released Tuesday, JAL said it will set up a consultative framework with labor to discuss how best to implement effective measures.

The management team initially sought to require pilots to pledge in writing that they will steer clear of alcohol-related trouble. But the plan met internal opposition, according to people familiar with the situation.

A JAL pilot consumed three pints of beer -- 568 milliliters each -- a day before his flight on Aug. 28 from Honolulu to Chubu airport near Nagoya.

The day of his flight, his testing kit showed alcohol presence 60 times in succession. He notified the company that he was feeling unwell, admitting that he had drunk the day before.

The flight he was supposed to pilot had to be delayed for about two hours, while two other flights bound for Tokyo's Haneda airport from Honolulu were also delayed for over 18 hours. He was later fired.

He had been flagged by the airline as someone who needed close monitoring seven years ago for drinking but he vowed at the time to quit the habit, according to JAL.

JAL was also issued a warning by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, after different pilots attempted to conceal excessive preflight drinking.

Some pilots say drinking alcohol within allowed limits can help them relax after long international flights. Others see it as part of their way to endure demanding working schedules when there are not enough pilots to keep up with growing demand for air travel.

JAL said Tuesday it will continue to enforce no-drinking rules for pilots during their business stays.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

