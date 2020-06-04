Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Passengers get off a subway train at Shibuya Station in Tokyo on May 27. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Japan's crowded trains spark fear of new coronavirus cases

By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

As Japan returns to work from coronavirus restrictions, its notoriously crowded trains - almost a symbol of its celebrated work ethic - are raising fears about a resurgence of infections.

Authorities in Tokyo had hoped to solve the problem of crowded commuting with staggered hours and remote working but the trains appeared almost back to normal on Thursday, days after the lifting of a coronavirus emergency.

Health experts and politicians have blamed night spots and concert venues, known as live houses, for cultivating clusters of infection and have advised them to stay closed.

But while no coronavirus cases have been linked to trains, many Tokyo residents say they are just as packed as any nightclub.

"It's such a contradiction that crowded trains are OK but live houses still can't open," said Twitter user Rimiken. "Crowded trains are like a music festival. They're a festival mosh pit."

Tokyo recorded 28 new infections on Thursday.

The Tokyo Metro subway is taking steps to prevent infections with open carriage windows and the disinfecting of ticket machines, spokesman Hisao Asano said.

But it has no plan to limit passenger numbers or insist on spacing, he said.

"Given the various needs of our customers, we're not thinking about such a blanket restriction," Asano said.

But a study by one of Japan's top research institutes indicated it may have to. The Riken Center for Computational Science found that even with open windows, the air flow concentrated above passengers' heads on crowded trains.

Government infection expert Shigeru Omi said crowded trains could no longer be an everyday reality.

"The train is the symbol of Japanese workaholic society," Omi told reporters. "This is an opportunity for Japan to address this issue of overcrowded trains by, first of all, staggered working hours and remote work."

Denentoshi Line to Shibuya:Shoulder to shoulder, people pressing against your back. Getting off in Shibuya: in the Mark City concourse all seating is roped off with plastered signs indicating it is due to "social distancing". Hard to see the logic

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Government needs to encourage the use of private transportation.

Cars and motorcycles are way way safer in terms of limiting the spread of the virus.

How about a 1 month moratorium on parking tickets and highway tolls to help limit the spread of the virus and easy congestion on trains.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

