Japan's 10-day break to fete new emperor may breathe life into economy

Japan's unprecedented 10-day holiday to celebrate Crown Prince Naruhito's enthronement is expected to give the sluggish economy at least a short-term boost.
Breweries, hotels, retailers, restaurants and train operators are all expected to benefit from the holiday, which runs from April 27 to May 6. Banks, schools, government offices and many businesses will be closed.
A record 24.7 million people - about one-fifth the country's population - are expected to travel, according to travel agency JTB Corp, mostly within the country.
"Japanese are in a festive mood, with the new imperial era beginning and the 10-day break," said Yoshiie Horii, a spokesman for brewer Asahi Group, which is increasing production of several brands by 5-10 percent ahead of the break. "We think this holiday will spur consumer spending."
Japan has a cluster of national holidays every year around this time dubbed "Golden Week." But this year, authorities gave the nation an extended vacation to fete the imperial succession.
After a 31-year reign, Emperor Akihito will abdicate on April 30 and be replaced by his son Naruhito the next day.
Japanese have made travel plans months ahead of time, creating intense competition for popular destinations such as Hawaii and Europe. Akiko Nishikata's family tried in November to reserve a package tour to Hawaii for Golden Week but were told they were sold out.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on a long trip, so we're disappointed," Nishikata said. Instead, they'll travel to either Hokkaido in the north or Kyushu in the south.
Also, because the imperial transition is triggered by Akihito's abdication, not his death, consumers don't feel a need to hold back due to mourning.
To mark the new era, department stores in Tokyo plan to offer limited quantities of commemorative items on May 1, including traditional sweets with "Hello, Reiwa" on them and confections sprinkled with powdered gold.
TAX HIKE
The expected economic bump from the long holiday will boost second-quarter GDP growth and give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government another reason to proceed with a planned sales tax increase in October, said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
Kumano estimates that domestic travel spending will jump nearly 30 percent from a year ago to 1.48 trillion yen ($13.3 billion).
"In March, there was a lot of talk about a recession, but that's completely disappeared with buzz from the announcement of Reiwa on April 1," he said. "May 1 will be even bigger."
Overall consumer spending during the 10 days is forecast to rise 7.6 percent compared with a year ago and contribute a quarter percentage point to GDP, said Koya Miyamae, senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
But other analysts cautioned that an increase would probably be followed by a drop in consumption, making the long-term impact negligible.
"A spending boost, if any, will be short-lived,” said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities.
Manufacturers generally don't expect the longer holiday to have a big impact. Toyota, for example, says its plants are usually closed for nine days during Golden Week, and it is doing the same this year.
Computer systems companies and other businesses may see a dip in sales because of lost workdays, but a Reuters survey of about 220 companies showed that nearly half didn't expect the long break to affect their business. About 28 percent predicted a decline in output or sales while a quarter projected a rise.
Hospitals will alternate operating hours during the break, as is typical during holidays. Tokyo residents can visit a website to see which hospitals are taking patients, and find more detailed information.
Financial market traders, meanwhile, are worried that the 10-day shutdown could cause disruptions and unsettle the yen.
The U.S. jobs report and several other key events will happen while the market is closed, said Shogo Maekawa, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"It's a risk that we can't trade for 10 days even if something volatile happens in overseas markets," he said.
6 Comments
Yubaru
Read that title and thought: "Wishful thinking"
Then reality sinks in! This is possible, yet I for one am getting tired of continually reading articles that talk about the "sluggish economy", It's not "sluggish", this economy is the reality!
Abe's free money policies have not worked, it's an old idea that has been proven, now twice here at least, will not support and grow the economy because the average people are not seeing any benefits to themselves, particularly when during the same time period taxes have increased, and income, real income, has been frozen for at least a decade!
There might be a bump in the service related industries, just like there will be a bump in durable goods as well, before the tax hike. The numbers will be blared out as signs of "recovery" and "growth" but soon after the economy will again sink further into the quagmire of debt!
since1981
So basically 4/5 will not travel. This is mainly a government worker's vacation and is too expensive for the average worker to enjoy time to travel. Only those with wealth and special government benefits/access to travel deals will enjoy their 10 day forced vacation. I can't afford to close my company so my customers (who also can't afford to travel) and I will have lots of fun and I'll vacation at the end of May when places are cheaper and empty.
sensei258
This story makes it sound like the entire 10 days was meant to celebrate the abdication and coronation when in fact only 3 days of it or for those purposes
thepersoniamnow
Yes now we spend our hard earned money and then go back to work. Is this news?
bullfighter
If the economy is in such bad shape, why do we have a labour shortage? If we had exactly the same demographic conditions but a seriously depressed economy, there would not be a labour shortage. I am old enough (72) to have lived through several periods when the economic situation was seriously bad. The current situation in Japan may not be great, but it is actually rather good as numerous analysts in serious business publications have been saying.
Abe's economic policies certainly have not touched off a real depression. If the economy was really screwed, we wouldn't have foreign workers coming here as fake students just to work. I was in Britain when the economy seriously tanked. Bus stations (there is direct bus service from the London Victoria Bus Station to Warsaw and other eastern European destinations) were full of foreign workers bailing out. Just the opposite in Japan.
mu-da
That begs the question why Japanese can't take longer holidays on a regular basis, working hours are shortened so people can enjoy life and thus spur spending and boost the economy.
JeffLee
The economy is pretty good. But workers are in bad shape. That's due to the recent shift toward shareholder capitalism, whereby employers are achieving their record-high earnings by suppressing wage rises and capital expenditure.
This is the corporate "reform" process that everyone (except me) was demanding. The problem is they didn't understand the consequences.