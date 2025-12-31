Japan's 18-year-olds total about 1.09 mil, same as last year at 2nd lowest

As Japan enters 2026, the number of 18-year-olds in Japan is estimated to be 1.09 million, the government said Wednesday, matching the second-lowest figure on record marked a year earlier as the country continues to grapple with a declining birthrate.

Of those who have reached Japan's legal adult age, 560,000 are men and 530,000 women, accounting for 0.89 percent of the total population, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The data includes foreign residents living in the country for over three months.

In 2007, when the new adults were born, the country's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman is estimated to bear in her lifetime -- edged down after showing a slight pickup the previous year from a record-low 1.26 logged in 2005.

The number of new adults hit a record-low 1.06 million in 2024 continuing a falling trend since topping 2 million in the early 1990s when those born between 1971 and 1974 amid a second baby boom reached adulthood. It peaked in 1970 at 2.46 million.

In Japan, the age of adulthood was lowered from 20 to 18 in April 2022 in a bid to encourage active social participation by youth.

