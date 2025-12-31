 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's 18-year-olds total about 1.09 mil, same as last year at 2nd lowest

0 Comments
TOKYO

As Japan enters 2026, the number of 18-year-olds in Japan is estimated to be 1.09 million, the government said Wednesday, matching the second-lowest figure on record marked a year earlier as the country continues to grapple with a declining birthrate.

Of those who have reached Japan's legal adult age, 560,000 are men and 530,000 women, accounting for 0.89 percent of the total population, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

The data includes foreign residents living in the country for over three months.

In 2007, when the new adults were born, the country's total fertility rate -- the average number of children a woman is estimated to bear in her lifetime -- edged down after showing a slight pickup the previous year from a record-low 1.26 logged in 2005.

The number of new adults hit a record-low 1.06 million in 2024 continuing a falling trend since topping 2 million in the early 1990s when those born between 1971 and 1974 amid a second baby boom reached adulthood. It peaked in 1970 at 2.46 million.

In Japan, the age of adulthood was lowered from 20 to 18 in April 2022 in a bid to encourage active social participation by youth.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

SL Banetsu Monogatari

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Fukubukuro: A Savvy Guide To New Year Lucky Bags

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog